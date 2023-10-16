Giants appear to be making commitment to young wide receivers

The New York Giants appear to have made a full commitment to young wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt.

In Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills, Hyatt played a season-high 56 snaps. The rookie third-round pick ended up with three catches in four targets for 21 yards. He also lost a 43-yard reception on a highly questionable ineligible man downfield penalty called on right tackle Evan Neal. Before Sunday, Hyatt had been targeted just five times with four receptions over the first five games.

Robinson played 46 snaps, the third consecutive week in which has has played more than 40 snaps. He had eight catches on eight targets for 62 yards, with four of his receptions resulting in first downs.

Isaiah Hodgins, a late-season star for the Giants in 2022, played only 18 snaps and was not targeted. Veteran Sterling Shepard played one snap. Parris Campbell, the starting slot receiver when the season began, did not play on offense.

Darius Slayton seems to have emerged as the team’s every-down receiver. He played 67 of 77 offensive snaps Sunday.

“We really went with the two young guys, Hyatt and Wan’Dale, and then Slayton and (wide receiver) Isaiah (Hodgins) mixed in,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “So, that’s how we approached it this game and let those guys go and play.”

Daboll is often fond of saying that playing time will vary from game-to-game based on matchups and the game plan. When it comes to the wide receiver position, though, Daboll sounded on Monday like this will be the likely scenario going forward.

“They’re young, so you’ve got to play them to develop them, too. I’d say that Hyatt made a heck of a catch in the fourth quarter on that in cut, held on to the ball, did a nice job on the scramble. Tyrod made a heck of a throw,” Daboll said. “Again, the more reps they have, the more experience they’ll get, the more developed they’ll get. Wan’Dale is obviously still working his way back. But two obviously young players in this league. In that position, you’ve got to play some to gain experience and to gain development.”

The 1-5 Giants certainly seem ready to give them that experience.