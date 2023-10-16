Giants’ QB Tyrod Taylor: Run play ‘wasn’t the right call’

Tyrod Taylor did not shy away from responsibility for the failed alert to a run on the final play of the first half that ultimately doomed the New York Giants in Sunday’s 14-9 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With :14 left in the first and no timeouts, Taylor alerted from the pass he was supposed to throw to a handoff to Saquon Barkley. When Barkley was stopped, the clock ran out before the Giants could spike the ball. Thus, they got no points.

“It was a decision, looking back on it, definitely shouldn’t have made. Alerted to a run, thought I saw a look that was beneficial for us, and it wasn’t the right call,” Taylor said after the game. “That falls on me, as a quarterback, as a leader, as the one that’s communicating everything to everyone – got to be better in that situation.”

Taylor, in his 13th NFL season, admitted he thought there would be enough time to spike the ball if the run did not work.

“Yeah, I did,” he said. “But yeah ultimately, I should have just let the play on and shouldn’t have alerted it.”

Taylor had a chance to make up for it on the final play of the game, but his pass from the 1-yard line on an untimed play fell incomplete. Darren Waller was obviously held on the play, but no call was made.

“I think it [the play call] was a good call,” Taylor said. “Give one of our better playmakers a chance to make a play and we didn’t execute it as well as we should’ve. They made a great play, hats off to them.”

Taylor wasn’t going to get baited into talking about the officiating on the final play.

“I never get into what calls should be made or what shouldn’t be made. It’s our job to go out there and play,” Taylor said. “You are going to get calls that aren’t called throughout the game, but, yeah, it’s tough to go out on that one, especially when we did as much to get down there in that situation. We would like to come out with a win in that.”