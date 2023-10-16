Giants-Commanders Week 7 opening odds: New York is a slight underdog

The New York Giants and Washington Commanders are two of the most frustratingly inconsistent teams in football, and Las Vegas is having a tough time predicting a winner for Sunday’s matchup.

The Giants opened as 2-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook with +105 odds on the moneyline. The over/under is only 41 points.

The Commanders have been up and down all season. They started off 2-0 and nearly beat the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime in Week 4. But they’ve also been blown out 37-3 by the Buffalo Bills and lost by 20 points to the lowly Chicago Bears. They’re 3-3 overall and against the spread.

The Giants have been at least slightly more predictable in their struggles. They have not scored an offensive touchdown in three consecutive games and have just one outside of their Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. New York massive 15.5-point underdogs against the Buffalo Bills last week but lost by only five points after a strong defensive effort. It was the first time this year the Giants covered the spread.

The Commanders and Giants are the unfortunate owners of what might be the NFL’s two worst offensive lines, meaning this could be a low-scoring contest. The Commanders have allowed 34 sacks this year, and the Giants have allowed 33. No other team let up more than 25. Things could change for the Giants if they can get left tackle Andrew Thomas back from the hamstring issue that has kept him out since Week 1.

The low point spread is also fitting given that the two teams tied in their first meeting last year. The Giants won the rematch, 20-12.

Giants-Commanders kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday. They’ll play again in Week 11.