Giants news, 10/16: Giants lose heartbreaker to Bills, Tyrod Taylor, Darren Waller, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants held the Buffalo Bills scoreless for three quarters but still lost, 14-9, on the road Sunday night.

Two late Josh Allen touchdown passes were enough to fell New York’s low-scoring offense, which walked away with nine points in five red zone trips.

New York drove down the field in the fourth quarter and appeared to lose the game after an incompletion as time expired. A pass interference penalty on Buffalo gave the Giants one more play from the 1-yard line, but Darren Waller couldn’t haul in what would have been the game-winning touchdown pass.

Great breakdown by @CollinsworthPFF breaking down if the #Bills should've been called for holding Darren Waller....pic.twitter.com/Tubne8I8LJ https://t.co/bvcuipAsd2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 16, 2023

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Up 6-0, the Giants had the ball at the 1-yard line with first-and-goal and no time outs remaining and 14 seconds on the clock. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, filling in for the injured Daniel Jones, appeared to audible at the line of scrimmage and handed the ball off to running back Saquon Barkley, who was stuffed at the line in his first game back following his sprained ankle.

The Giants tried to hurry into formation to get off one final play, but the clock expired before the ball could be snapped.

The broadcast cameras showed a clearly agitated Brian Daboll walking to the locker room in a heated conversation with Taylor.

“Straight off the couch”

“Straight off the couch”



Justin Pugh’s SNF intro is hilarious



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/zwQ5sYm6ha — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2023

Though Jones won’t play against the Bills on Sunday night, I’m told the Giants are optimistic he’ll be back in the lineup for their Week 7 game against the Commanders. The neck injury is not considered a long-term issue, according to a team source. Jones didn’t practice this past week, and there was initial hope he would be able to play and that he would avoid the same neck injury that forced him to miss six games in 2021, but the team feels they avoided a significant injury. This week he is just not comfortable enough and less than 100 percent.

The NBC report on Daniel Jones via Pat Leonard

The full text of what Daniel Jones told @SNFonNBC's @melissastark: "I talked to Daniel Jones in pregame warmups, and he says he feels the pain on the left side of his neck. He’s having symptoms into his left shoulder. And he said he can throw, but the concern tonight was taking… — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 16, 2023

The Bills said Damien Harris (neck) is out for the rest of Sunday night’s game against the Giants, but he does have movement in his arms and legs. He was taken to a hospital for testing.

Giants GM Joe Schoen reportedly had a seat reserved for him in Notre Dame's press box on Saturday night.

This week’s opponent

Ridder threw three interceptions, including one to linebacker Jamin Davis on Atlanta’s final offensive play of the game. Davis’ pick allowed the Commanders to leave Atlanta with a 24-16 win.

Sam Howell threw three touchdowns when he wasn’t continuing to rack up sacks at an alarming rate. He’s now up to 34 on the season and on pace to be sacked 96 times, but he avoided the kinds of mistakes that left Ridder and the Falcons as losers despite picking up 402 yards.

Hokey or not, Rivera’s “do your job” message helped get the entire team back on track.

“That’s always my mindset,” Toohill said, “but (Rivera’s message was) a good reminder. Sometimes, if things aren’t going right, you try to do too much. … If you’re executing what you know to be your job, then that should turn out pretty well. I think we … collectively did a good job of that today.”

The Washington Commanders were down 7-3 to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2nd quarter. They had just forced a three and out, and forced a punt. Jamison Crowder came up big time, and returned the ball 61 yards down to the Falcons 11-yard line. Washington only needed 3 plays to get it into the endzone. Washington took the lead again, up 10-7.

Now, the Commanders are back to .500, and at 3-3, it's important to remember that there are plenty of opportunities in the short term for them to improve their record.

That starts with the New York Giants, who are 1-4 and dealing with injuries to several key players. Following them are the Philadelphia Eagles, who the Commanders took to overtime in Week 4, at FedExField. Then, there are the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, both on the road, who have a combined record of 4-6.

Around the league

Hurts late INT leads to Hall late touchdown as Jets hand Eagles their first loss | ESPN

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo taken to hospital for back injury suffered in win over Patriots | NFL.com

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill exits with apparent ankle injury in loss vs. Ravens | The Athletic

Christian McCaffrey suffers oblique injury in 49ers' loss to Browns | NFL.com

Colts QB Anthony Richardson strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery | NFL.com

Justin Fields exits Bears' 19-13 loss with right hand injury | ESPN.com

Trevor Lawrence to have testing on knee, says he feels OK | ESPN.com

Browns have allowed fewest yards through five games since 1971 | Pro Football Talk

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill uses phone for TD celebration, knows fine's coming, says 'it's worth it' | CBSSports.com

Geno Smith takes blame after Seahawks squander big opportunity vs. Bengals | The Athletic

Jameson Williams scores TD in game he can play in because gambling suspension was shortened | Pro Football Talk

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers throws passes, walks without crutches before Week 6 vs. Eagles amid Achilles recovery | CBSSports.com

Garrett Wilson: MetLife Stadium turf is "garbage" | Pro Football Talk

Parents of Lions' Alex Anzalone attend game after return from Israel | ESPN.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

Follow BBV

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio