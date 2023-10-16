Cowboys at Chargers: How to watch, start time, live stream, radio broadcast and more

There’s sure to be a lot of mean-spirited humor floating around when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. Both teams are one of the biggest perennial disappointments of their respective conferences, with rosters that seem strong enough to make deep playoff runs but continuously fall short.

Monday is an opportunity for either one of those teams to prove that label wrong and show that they can defeat another Super Bowl contender.

The Chargers lost the first two games of the season to other AFC powerhouses before climbing back to a 2-2 record with wins over lesser opponents. All four games were decided by seven points or less.

Dallas has also beat up on struggling teams — including both New York teams — but played poorly in their first true test, a 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Monday’s game is also important for the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season against the New York Jets on Sunday. If the Cowboys can get a win, they’ll be just one game behind in the divisional race. The Cowboys and Eagles play each other in Week 9.

How to watch

What: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)

When: Monday, Oct. 2

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: ABC/ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

Radio: Westwood One: Kevin Harlan, Mike Golic

SiriusXM: Dallas: 158 or 226, Los Angeles: 83 or 225; National: 88

Streaming: NFL+

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Cowboys -1.5

Referee: Land Clark

