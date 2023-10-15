Giants injury news: Joshua Ezeudu, Adoree Jackson leave game in first quarter

As the New York Giants traveled up to Buffalo for their sixth game of the season on Sunday, their injury issues that have plagued their season continued.

Left tackle Joshua Ezeudu was injured in the first quarter. Ezeudu, who has been playing in the spot of starter Andrew Thomas, appeared to injure his foot. The Giants offensive line has been hit hard with injuries this year. Backup swing tackle Matt Pert was inactive with a shoulder injury, and starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) was also inactive.

Ezeudu was ruled out with the right toe injury early in the second quarter.

With Ezeudu out, the Giants moved Justin Pugh from left guard to left tackle. Mark Glowinski moved from right guard to left guard and Marcus McKethan took over at right guard.

Adoree’ Jackson hurt

On the next defensive series, CB Adoree’ Jackson was taken off the field by and later to the locker room with trainers. Jackson went down on the field after an inadvertent collision with Xavier McKinney. Rookie Tre Hawkins III replaced Jackson.

The team stated that Jackson was questionable to return with a neck injury. But he would return later in the second quarter.