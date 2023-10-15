Giants vs. Bills, Week 6: Live updates!

In-game updates

Giants stretch the lead to 6-0.

Giants stretch the lead to 6-0 w/a 43-yard Graham Gano FG w/5:08 left in the half. Giants are slowing this game down, dominating time of possession (16 minutes to 8). — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 16, 2023

The Giants actually have a lead in the first quarter.

Graham Gano gives the Giants a lead. A LEAD!! 29-yard FG makes it NYG 3, BUF 0 w/3:22 left in Q1. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 16, 2023

McFadden with the recovery!



: NBC pic.twitter.com/qjoFbjXVhe — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2023

In-game updates

Funny stuff from Justin Pugh.

Saquon Barkley has been “relentless” in his efforts to get back on the field, one source told me.



“He pushed very hard to play tonight.”



After missing the #Giants’ last 3 games, the 2x Pro Bowler makes his return against the #Bills. https://t.co/A3wTmxdG2A — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 15, 2023

Justin Pugh starting at left guard for Giants. When we spoke with Pugh during the week he wasn’t sure he could hold up for a full game. We’re about to find out.

Looks like Pugh starting, with Glowinski back at his normal RG spot. https://t.co/8b5WPEQryZ — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 16, 2023

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OT Matt Peart (shoulder)

S Bobby McCain

S Gervarrius Owens

DL D.J. Davidson

Bills inactives

TE Dalton Kincaid

CB Dane Jackson

S Damar Hamlin

OLB A.J. Klein

OT Germain Ifedi

G Alec Anderson

Can the undermanned underdog New York Giants upset the mighty Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.? Probably not, but it’s still a Giants football game to watch and dissect.

Use this as your open thread to discuss the game. Follow @BigBlueView on Twitter/X for in-game updates.

Did you miss my chat with former Giant guard Rich Seubert about the Giants’ offensive line issues? Check it out here:

Did you miss the Giants-Bills crossover preview podcast with James Pennington of Buffalo Rumblings? Check it out here:

See our Giants-Bills StoryStream for all of our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage.

Visit our YouTube channel immediately after the game as Chris Pflum and Nick Falato offer an instant reaction. On Monday morning, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio — two old guys talkin’ ball — will do the same.

More Giants-Bills coverage