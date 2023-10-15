 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants vs. Bills, Week 6: Live updates!

Discuss the action right here with other Giants fans

By Ed Valentine Updated
New York Giants v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

In-game updates

Giants stretch the lead to 6-0.

The Giants actually have a lead in the first quarter.

In-game updates

Funny stuff from Justin Pugh.

Justin Pugh starting at left guard for Giants. When we spoke with Pugh during the week he wasn’t sure he could hold up for a full game. We’re about to find out.

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OT Matt Peart (shoulder)

S Bobby McCain

S Gervarrius Owens

DL D.J. Davidson

Bills inactives

TE Dalton Kincaid

CB Dane Jackson

S Damar Hamlin

OLB A.J. Klein

OT Germain Ifedi

G Alec Anderson

Can the undermanned underdog New York Giants upset the mighty Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.? Probably not, but it’s still a Giants football game to watch and dissect.

Use this as your open thread to discuss the game. Follow @BigBlueView on Twitter/X for in-game updates.

Did you miss my chat with former Giant guard Rich Seubert about the Giants’ offensive line issues? Check it out here:

Did you miss the Giants-Bills crossover preview podcast with James Pennington of Buffalo Rumblings? Check it out here:

See our Giants-Bills StoryStream for all of our pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage.

Visit our YouTube channel immediately after the game as Chris Pflum and Nick Falato offer an instant reaction. On Monday morning, Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio — two old guys talkin’ ball — will do the same.

