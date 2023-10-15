Giants vs. Bills, Week 6: Live updates!

In-game updates
Giants stretch the lead to 6-0.
Giants stretch the lead to 6-0 w/a 43-yard Graham Gano FG w/5:08 left in the half. Giants are slowing this game down, dominating time of possession (16 minutes to 8).— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 16, 2023
The Giants actually have a lead in the first quarter.
Graham Gano gives the Giants a lead. A LEAD!! 29-yard FG makes it NYG 3, BUF 0 w/3:22 left in Q1.— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 16, 2023
McFadden with the recovery!— New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2023
: NBC
Funny stuff from Justin Pugh.
“Justin Pugh, straight off the couch”— The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 16, 2023
Mood
: @NFL
Saquon Barkley has been “relentless” in his efforts to get back on the field, one source told me.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 15, 2023
“He pushed very hard to play tonight.”
After missing the #Giants' last 3 games, the 2x Pro Bowler makes his return against the #Bills.
Justin Pugh starting at left guard for Giants. When we spoke with Pugh during the week he wasn’t sure he could hold up for a full game. We’re about to find out.
Looks like Pugh starting, with Glowinski back at his normal RG spot.
Giants inactives
QB Daniel Jones (neck)
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)
OT Matt Peart (shoulder)
S Bobby McCain
S Gervarrius Owens
DL D.J. Davidson
Bills inactives
TE Dalton Kincaid
CB Dane Jackson
S Damar Hamlin
OLB A.J. Klein
OT Germain Ifedi
G Alec Anderson
Can the undermanned underdog New York Giants upset the mighty Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in Orchard Park, N.Y.? Probably not, but it’s still a Giants football game to watch and dissect.
Use this as your open thread to discuss the game. Follow @BigBlueView on Twitter/X for in-game updates.
