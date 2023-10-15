‘Real chance’ Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley plays vs. Bills

There is a “real chance” running back Saquon Barkley plays for the New York Giants on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills, per a published report. That is at least a modicum of potential good news for a Giants team that will be without quarterback Daniel Jones, two offensive line starters, at least a couple of other players and is more than a two-touchdown underdog, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barkley has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain near the end of the Giants’ only victory of the season, which came Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the three games Barkley has missed the Giants have scored just 31 points, with one of their two touchdowns coming on an interception return.

Barkley acknowledged during the week that while he hoped to play it will be several more weeks before his ankle is fully healthy.

“A fully healed ankle, I don’t want to talk like I’m a doctor or something like that, but it’s what, six to eight weeks? For it to actually, fully scar in and do everything,” Barkley said. “So, I don’t think it would be in my best interest to sit out and just let it fully scar in. But I’ve played with this before. You can play with it. It sucks, sometimes when you make a cut, you feel it, sometimes you don’t. Every week, it gets better. You’ve just got to hope you don’t backtrack, and that’s what I’ve just been doing is listening to the trainers, listen to the staff, go out there, take the reps I can take, feel it out and every week just try to get better.”

The reeling Giants, without their quarterback and their best offensive lineman, 31st in the league in scoring at just 12.4 points per game, entering a game as a heavy underdog in a hostile environment, will take any bit of good news they can get.

Barkley suiting up would be in that category.