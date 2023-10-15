Sunday viewing guide: Week 6 games to watch

While you wait for kickoff of the New York Giants-Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football there will be plenty of NFL Week 6 action to capture your attention. Here is a look at Sunday’s schedule.

The embedded charts from 506sports.com will tell you what games are on where you live. Use this thread throughout the day to discuss the action.

9:30 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens (3-2) vs. Tennessee Titans (2-3)

TV: NFL Network (Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Jamie Erdahl)

A London game that doesn’t involve the Jacksonville Jaguars! How about that?

1 p.m.

Washington Commanders (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (3-2)

TV: CBS (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross)

Minnesota Vikings (1-4) at Chicago Bears (1-4)

TV: FOX (Brandin Gaudin, Robert Smith, Jen Hale)

Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)

TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Cleveland Browns (2-2)

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Houston Texans (2-3)

TV: FOX (Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Indianapolis Colts (3-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)

TV: CBS (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Amanda Renner)

Carolina Panthers (0-5) at Miami Dolphins (4-1)

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

4:05 p.m.

New England Patriots (1-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (2-3)

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

4:25 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals (1-4) at Los Angeles Rams (2-3)

TV: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) at New York Jets (2-3)

TV FOX (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin)