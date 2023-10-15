BBV staff picks, Week 6: Any takers for a Giant upset of the Buffalo Bills?

The New York Giants, struggling at 1-4 and beset by a rash of injuries, are massive underdogs to the homestanding Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. In the Big Blue View staff NFL Week 6 predictions do we find any gutty (crazy) taker for an upset victory by the Giants?

Let’s see.

Anthony DelGenio

The Giants will be lucky to have 5 healthy OLs active on Sunday night against another good pass rushing team, and we don’t know whether Daniel Jones will play. The defense played better last week than the yardage and points suggest, but Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are a tall order for any team. A game that plays out like last week’s isn’t hard to imagine.

Pick: Bills

Nick Falato

Both teams are injured, but the Bills get pressure at such a high rate while only bringing four rushers. Maybe the Giants can catch the Bills in a defensive malaise with their rash of injuries and the travel back from London, but it seems unlikely. New York’s offense is hapless, so keeping up with Josh Allen will be a very VERY tall task.

Pick: Bills

James Hickey

An NFL team simply can not win without their All Pro left tackle playing and their starting quarterback and running back fighting off injuries. Game will be within the point spread but no team can gameplan around a horrific offensive line and its two key playmakers hopeful at best.

Pick: Bills

Jeremy Portnoy

It seems silly to ask for a moral victory, but that’s the best the Giants should be hoping for this week. No matter how bad things have gotten, the Giants will have a realistic chance of winning five of their next six games following this one (scratch out the rematch with Dallas). But with Daniel Jones likely out with a neck injury along with Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas, I’ll be shocked if the Giants even cover the 14-point spread. What are they supposed to do against a team that beat Miami by 28 points?

Pick: Bills

Valentine’s View

Seriously? Do I need to defend picking the Bills? The Giants have a putrid, shape-shifting offensive line. Daniel Jones won’t play. Andrew Thomas won’t play. A bunch of other starters are banged up. The Giants have played three prime-time games this year and been embarrassed each time. Odds are, Sunday night makes four.

Pick: Bills