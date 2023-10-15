Giants-Bills inactives: RB Saquon Barkley PLAYING Sunday night

Saquon Barkley will play for the New York Giants on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. Barkley has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain near the end of the Giants’ Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, missing the last three games.

That is good news for a Giants team without quarterback Daniel Jones, star left tackle Andrew Thomas and starting center John Michael Schmitz on offense. The Giants placed edge defender Azeez Ojulari (ankle) on IR this week.

Saquon Barkley warming up with a trainer #giants pic.twitter.com/M27XhpzR4E — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 15, 2023

Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for the Giants. We’ll see how many snaps Barkley is able to play, but whatever he is able to give the under-manned Giants will be welcomed.

One other interesting note. Giants fans have wondered for several weeks why rookie defensive tackle Jordon Riley has been inactive. Well, wonder no more. Riley is active for the first time since Week 1. Second-year defensive tackle D.J. Davidson is inactive.

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OT Matt Peart (shoulder)

S Bobby McCain

S Gervarrius Owens

DL D.J. Davidson

Bills inactives

TE Dalton Kincaid

CB Dane Jackson

S Damar Hamlin

OLB A.J. Klein

OT Germain Ifedi

G Alec Anderson