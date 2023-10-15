 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants-Bills inactives: RB Saquon Barkley PLAYING Sunday night

Barkley back for first time since Week 2

By Ed Valentine
/ new

Saquon Barkley will play for the New York Giants on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. Barkley has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain near the end of the Giants’ Week 2 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, missing the last three games.

That is good news for a Giants team without quarterback Daniel Jones, star left tackle Andrew Thomas and starting center John Michael Schmitz on offense. The Giants placed edge defender Azeez Ojulari (ankle) on IR this week.

Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for the Giants. We’ll see how many snaps Barkley is able to play, but whatever he is able to give the under-manned Giants will be welcomed.

One other interesting note. Giants fans have wondered for several weeks why rookie defensive tackle Jordon Riley has been inactive. Well, wonder no more. Riley is active for the first time since Week 1. Second-year defensive tackle D.J. Davidson is inactive.

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)
OT Matt Peart (shoulder)
S Bobby McCain
S Gervarrius Owens
DL D.J. Davidson

Bills inactives

TE Dalton Kincaid
CB Dane Jackson
S Damar Hamlin
OLB A.J. Klein
OT Germain Ifedi
G Alec Anderson

In This Stream

Giants vs. Bills 2023, Week 6: Everything you need to know

View all 25 stories

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...