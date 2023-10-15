Giants vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New York Giants (1-4) will be more than two-touchdown underdogs per DraftKings Sportsbook when they take the field Sunday night to face the 3-2 Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Game time is 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

The Giants have already ruled out five players, including quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) and star left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring). Starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) offensive tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) and edge defender Azeez Ojulari (ankle/IR) are the others.

See everything you need to watch, listen to, stream and wager on the game below.

How to watch

What: New York Giants (1-4 at Buffalo Bills (3-2)

When: Sunday, Oct. 15

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Radio: Giants Radio Network (WFAN 660-AM and 101.9 FM and affiliates — Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); SiriusXM: NYG: 81 or 226 BUF: 85 or 227 National: 88 (also available on the Sirius XM app); Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker

Streaming: NFL+, Peacock

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bills -15

Referee: Tra Blake

Weather: 43 degrees, 70% chance of rain

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @valentine_ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio