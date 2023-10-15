Giants vs. Bills: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The New York Giants (1-4) will be more than two-touchdown underdogs per DraftKings Sportsbook when they take the field Sunday night to face the 3-2 Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Game time is 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
The Giants have already ruled out five players, including quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) and star left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring). Starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) offensive tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) and edge defender Azeez Ojulari (ankle/IR) are the others.
How to watch
What: New York Giants (1-4 at Buffalo Bills (3-2)
When: Sunday, Oct. 15
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.
Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark
Radio: Giants Radio Network (WFAN 660-AM and 101.9 FM and affiliates — Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); SiriusXM: NYG: 81 or 226 BUF: 85 or 227 National: 88 (also available on the Sirius XM app); Westwood One: Ryan Radtke, Ross Tucker
Streaming: NFL+, Peacock
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bills -15
Referee: Tra Blake
Weather: 43 degrees, 70% chance of rain
