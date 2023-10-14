Roster moves: Giants shuffle roster to field team for Sunday vs. Buffalo Bills

Injuries forced the New York Giants to make several moves on Saturday to fill out their roster for Sunday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

Practice squad elevations

QB Tommy DeVito

OL Justin Pugh

With Daniel Jones out, the Giants needed to either elevate DeVito from the practice squad or sign him to the 53-man roster. Elevating him likely shows confidence that Jones’ neck injury is not long-term.

Pugh told media this week that he was unsure how many snaps he could play. He practiced in pads on Wednesday for the first time in almost exactly a year after suffering a torn ACL and did not seem confident he could handle playing a full game of 60 to 70 snaps. Perhaps he will be in a backup, emergency use role on Sunday.

Azeez Ojulari to IR

The third-year edge defender’s struggles to stay on the field continue. A variety of soft tissue injuries limited Ojulari to seven regular season games last season. He has missed two games this year due to a hamstring injury, and will now miss at least the next four.

Jalen Mayfield signed to active roster

With starters Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz, along with backup Matt Peart, out and reserve Shane Lemieux questionable with a groin injury, the Giants needed offensive line reinforcements.

A 2021 third-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons, Mayfield played 45 snaps last week against the Miami Dolphins after starter Marcus McKethan left the game with a knee injury.

McKethan (knee) and starting right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) have also both been on the injury report for the Giants this week, though it would appear both will be able to play.