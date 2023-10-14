Giants news, 10/14: Jones, Thomas will not play Sunday, Brian Daboll, Xavier McKinney, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants have carried an extensive injury report this week and will be without some of their most important players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Both Andrew Thomas and Daniel Jones have been ruled out by head coach Brian Daboll. He also ruled OC John Michael Schmitz, OT Matt Peart, and EDGE Azeez Ojulari out as well. Additionally, RT Evan Neal did not practice on Friday and is listed as questionable dues to an ankle injury.

It’s still uncertain if the team will have running back Saquon Barkley available, as Daboll would only say “we’ll see” for the star running back listed as questionable in the injury report. The head coach did add Barkley is closer to playing this week than last week..

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

Daboll on his message to a struggling team

Daboll: “I think it’s case by case. When you’re talking to the team, you’re real with things that need to be improved and also some things that are good and you show it to them. I think different players respond in different ways when you’re having private conversations. That’s your job to know that. It happened last year when we had a fast start. You have to be able to balance it, be consistent. Talk to them about things that we can get better at as a team. Also, show them, here’s some good things where we are making some progress. Most of the time, it’s just a real message. You acknowledge the things that you’re falling short on, you work on them to improve them. You go out there with the right mindset. You have a good, positive attitude.”

“Not good enough to play in this game”

Brian Daboll announces that Daniel Jones will not play on Sunday against the Bills pic.twitter.com/ZRCEx8yKGC — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 13, 2023

Despite everyone knowing when GM Joe Schoen andCoach Brain Daboll arrived in Jan. 2022 that this was supposed to be a three-year rebuild at minimum.

The Giant are 4-10-1 in the last 15 games. No offensive TDs the last 2 games. $40 million-a-year QB hurt due to a bad O Line. They have a league-worst -91 point differential and are 1-6-1 in the NFC East.

It’s time to hear from John Mara and Steve Tisch. How much patience do they have?

The Giants’ decision to pay their polarizing quarterback $40 million hasn’t aged well. But the contract isn’t as bad as you think—and the larger rebuild for the team is still on track.

The Giants, barring an upset unlike any they’ve ever pulled off in the regular season, are about to fall to 1-5 Sunday when they play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

History tells us that even if they lose to the Bills, they will still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. Three teams since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 have started 1-5 or worse and done so.

QB1 this week is Tyrod Taylor

Kafka was asked what he thought the offense did well recently.

“I think one of the things that we improved on from last week was the turnovers,” he said. “That certainly showed up early in the season, so last week we were able to minimize that and improve and to me, that’s a step in the right direction and so we will continue to try and build on that this week.”

Mark Cannizzaro writes its up to Big Blues defense to win the game this week:

The Giants’ defense represents the team’s only chance to beat a Bills team that’s favored by two touchdowns and has a 90 percent chance to win according to “implied probability based on money line,’’ according to Fox Sports. So … you’re telling me there’s a chance? The Giants’ defense is their chance. The defense needs to step up for the team’s wounded offense.

This is the current state of the Giants' offensive line: Demoralized. They are 28th out of 32 teams with a 46.4% pass block win rate (PBWR).

That doesn't even account for the struggles of 2022 top-10 pick Evan Neal. His 84.4% PBWR is 47th out of 68 qualifying tackles. That's nothing compared to Ezeudu, who ranks 63rd with a 79.6% PBWR.

Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on pressure

"I went home the other day, my wife booed me. That's enough pressure."



Bobby Johnson is asked how much pressure he feels amid the Giants' offensive line struggles: pic.twitter.com/MeLHwxOOFb — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 13, 2023

“They are still my friends and brothers, and we went through camp together and stuff like that, so yeah, of course, I keep up with them,” OL Tyre Phillips said. “I do not really have too much to say because I am not in the room right now. Whatever I have to say truly doesn’t even matter at this point. We are all watching the games and stuff like that. I will forever wish them the best, but Fly, Eagles, Fly.”

The Giants have been completely ineffective running the ball in Barkley’s absence. Giants running backs have tallied 47 carries for 107 yards (2.3 yards per carry) in the three games he’s missed. Barkley had 29 carries for 114 yards (3.9 yards per carry) in the first two games.

On one hand, that discrepancy illustrates Barkley’s value. On the other hand, another multi-game injury absence shows why Barkley was devalued during contract negotiations this offseason.

Playing in the final year of his rookie contract, Xavier McKinney has been looking for a new deal, but general manager Joe Schoen has said they will wait until after the season to talk about extensions. If the Giants decide he’s not part of their future core, they could try to cash in now. Plenty of teams chasing a title could use some help in the secondary.

This week’s opponent

Diggs said his frustration came from feeling “like I wasn’t doing enough” and that he was grateful to have that support from Allen after suggestions that Diggs’ outburst might have been directed at other players.

“Obviously, I’m thankful to have a quarterback who has my back and someone who understands, somebody who is out there, somebody who plays the game of football,” Diggs said. “For other people, it’s hard for me to put it in words how much time and effort goes into football and how serious it is out there. When things aren’t going right and you put a lot on yourself and you want more for yourself, you want more for your team.”

We know the Bills have quite a few primetime games this season. That usually spells good news for Buffalo's offense and Josh Allen. The Bills QB has an 11-4 career record in primetime, which includes a 4-0 mark on Sunday night.

His career passing numbers in prime time include 40 passing touchdowns against 14 interceptions and a passer rating of 104, the third-highest passer rating in prime time since 2018.

With All-Pro Matt Milano out indefinitely thanks to a leg injury, it’s the next man up at linebacker, as well. LB Dorian Williams came in and did some good things, showing great instincts and speed in coverage, as well as a quick trigger in the run game. He also showed some areas of weakness, namely consistency in wrapping and tackling.

It’s been a rough start for 2022 first-round pick’s CB Kaiir Elam, who finished as a distant third in the starting cornerback battle and began the season as a healthy scratch over the first four weeks. The Bills likely don’t want to give up on him for nothing. However, if there’s a way for them to improve at linebacker, cornerback or somewhere else at the deadline, and Elam gets put in a deal like Zack Moss was in the Nyheim Hines trade with Indianapolis last year, that’s something general manager Brandon Beane could consider.

Around the league

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV YouTube

Follow BBV

