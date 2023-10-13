Brian Daboll rules out Daniel Jones, Andrew Thomas

The New York Giants have carried an extensive injury report this week and will be without some of their most important players when they face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

Both Andrew Thomas and Daniel Jones have been ruled out by head coach Brian Daboll. He also ruled OC John Michael Schmitz, OT Matt Peart, and EDGE Azeez Ojulari out as well.

Jones suffered his neck injury in last week’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. And while there was optimism that he could avoid missing time, Daboll said that Jones felt “a bit more sore” during the week, and he didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas suffered a hamstring injury back in week one, which he aggravated in practice a week ago, and hasn't practiced since.

C John Michael Schmitz and backup OT Matt Peart are also recovering from a shoulder injuries, while RT Evan Neal was limited with an ankle injury. Daboll did not give an update with regards to Evan Neal's injury.

Edge defender Azeez Ojular has also missed practice with an ankle injury,

Meanwhile, TE Darren Waller was limited with his own ankle injury.

In a bit of good news, the Giants could get Saquon Barkley back from his high ankle sprain. Barkley has been limited in practice this week, but has been more involved more each day of practice.