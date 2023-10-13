Giants news, 10/13: 17 players on injury report, Sterling Shepard, Saquon Barkley, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants-Bills injury report: QB Daniel Jones missing second straight practice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not practice again on Thursday, casting doubt on whether or not Jones will be able to play Sunday when the Giants face the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Brian Daboll is not ruling Jones out for Sunday. Usually, though, players who do not practice do not play.

Tyrod Taylor will start if Jones is unable to play. Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent rookie currently on the practice squad, would be the backup.

Other Giant observations

In 2015, Nunez-Roches said there was a sense of urgency in the Chiefs locker room. He said there wasn’t one person alone who stepped up, rather it was a unified room. Nunez-Roches said he could sense that feeling in New York too. He says it’s a group of younger players, but they’re eager to learn.

“I feel that with guys here,” the lineman said. “I feel younger guys asking more and more questions and getting into their playbook and trying to figure out, ‘What can I do better here.’ That’s what you need. And that’s what you want to see.”

Wink’s Wisdom of the Week

Wink Martindale breaking down Josh Allen.



— Dan Marino’s arm ✅



— Derrick Henry’s legs ✅



— Steph Curry’s mindset ✅

(In that he can shoot from anywhere on the court/field)#giants #bills pic.twitter.com/4vQFnI2nm9 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 12, 2023

Justin Pugh can help the Giants’ offensive line.

No, he’s not ready to step in at one of the offensive guard positions and become a starter Sunday night when the Giants play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. In fact, we don’t know if Pugh, at 33 and one year removed from ACL surgery, will ever be the same player he was earlier in his career with the Giants and Arizona Cardinals.

It will be 285 days since Jason Pinnock has seen his friend Damar Hamlin go down on “Monday Night Football,” 285 days since Damar Hamlin nearly lost his life on a football field.

Sometime before Pinnock’s Giants try to revive their season against Hamlin’s Bills, they will embrace on the field at a Highmark Stadium in an emotional reunion that neither of them will soon forget.

“We live in New York and New Jersey and we play for the New York Giants,” Barkley said. “It’s expected that they want a team that goes out there and wins. When it’s booing or cheering ... I’m OK with that. I don’t let that get under my skin. But that moment, especially when D.J. is someone who will give his freaking all for this franchise and this city ... and he’s sitting in a blue tent getting his neck checked and you got a fan just (cursing) at him, that doesn’t sit well with me.”

Barkley on his chance to play Sunday night

Saquon Barkley says he’s taking it day-by-day but doing better pic.twitter.com/zykuM5MQHZ — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) October 12, 2023

Giants' wide receiver Sterling Shepard conceded there isn’t much else he can do. Shepard burst into a slant route for a 13-yard catch-and-run and a first down on 2nd and 12 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter. Then, he was subbed out. Immediately.

“Because I’ve never been in this situation before. It’s just a challenge, man,” said Shepard. “I just try to stay positive through the challenge and trust in God, in his plan, for whatever’s gonna happen. Yeah, it is frustrating at times. But you gotta be where your feet are and take light of every situation. So that’s what I try to do.”

ILB Bobby Okereke led team with 10 tackles & had 1st INT of season last week, his 4th-career INT. Aims for his 3rd in row with 10+ tackles & PD. Has 5+ tackles in each of his past 13 games.

S/LB Isaiah Simmons had season-high 9 tackles in Week 5.

Giants looking inward to upgrade their punt return unit

Giants STC Thomas McGaughey confirmed that they're working Parris Campbell into the mix at PR. Giants are averaging 6.0 yds/return, 26th in the league. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) October 12, 2023

Two-time Super Bowl champ knows the team has an uphill journey.

No. 20: New York Giants Creed Humphrey, C — Oklahoma. The Giants needed offensive line help in the worst way, and Kadarius Toney was a reach here. Instead of drafting for flash they opt for substance, locking down the center of their line for the foreseeable future.

This week’s opponent

In Daboll's final year as Buffalo's OC, Allen had over 4,400 yards, 36 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

"He's meant so much to me in my football career and in my life for that matter," Allen said. "When you look at the grand scheme of things in terms of football and how to handle being a quarterback in this league, relying on the knowledge he has and the guys he's been around in his career, I spent a lot of time with him."

Josh Allen was questioned after the Bills' Week 1 home loss, but since then, he has proven that these concerns were unnecessary. Allen enters Week 6 with an 86.1 passing grade, fourth at the position, and he's earned an 80.0-plus overall grade in each of his last four games.

Earlier this year, the Bills made Jon Roth their new Chief Operating Officer. On Wednesday, Roth was fired along with team general counsel Kathryn D’Angelo. The Bills concluded that Roth and D’Angelo were involved in a romantic relationship.

The situation came to a head during the Bills’ recent trip to England, for a game against the Jaguars as D’Angelo reported to Roth, the relationship became problematic internally.

