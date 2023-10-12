Giants-Bills injury report: QB Daniel Jones missing second straight practice

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not practice again on Thursday, casting doubt on whether or not Jones will be able to play Sunday when the Giants face the Buffalo Bills.

Jones, dealing with a neck injury suffered last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, also did not practice on Wednesday.

Head coach Brian Daboll is not ruling Jones out for Sunday. Usually, though, players who do not practice do not play.

Tyrod Taylor will start if Jones is unable to play. Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent rookie currently on the practice squad, would be the backup.

Jones had said Wednesday that playing Sunday was “certainly my goal.”

The quarterback has said this injury is different than the season-ending one he suffered in 2021, an injury he ultimately had surgery for.

Interestingly, Jones practiced with the team for several weeks after suffering that injury. He was simply never cleared for contact and was eventually placed on injured reserve.

Here, though indications have been this injury is less severe, it is concerning that Jones is being kept out of practice.

Thursday injury report

Giants

Did not participate

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

Edge Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

OT Matt Peart (shoulder)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

RB Gary Brightwell (ankle)

P Jamie Gillan (illness)

Limited participation

CB Deonte Banks (ankle)

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

LB Micah McFadden (ankle)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

TE Darren Waller (ankle)

DT D.J. Davidson (knee)

OT Evan Neal (ankle)

Bills

Did not participate

OT Dion Dawkins (personal)

CB Dane Jackson (foot)

Limited participation

TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion)

TE Dawson Knox (wrist)

Edge Greg Rousseau (foot)