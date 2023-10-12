Broncos vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, picks, streaming and more

The 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs host the 1-4 Denver Broncos in an AFC West matchup on Thursday night. In Week 5, The Chiefs narrowly defeated the Minnesota Vikings on the road, 27-20, while Denver lost to the New York Jets at home, 31-21.

The Sean Payton era in Denver is off to a slow start, and their defense is the primary culprit. They have surrendered more points (36.2) and yards (450.6) per game than any other team in the NFL. Denver’s Week 3, 70-20, loss against the Miami Dolphins skews the numbers a tad, but Denver’s defense hasn’t allowed less than 28 points since Week 1.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense do average 24.2 points per game, positioning them in the top 10 of the NFL. Still, even with that fact, the offense is far from a powerhouse and has its issues, and the Chiefs defense allows only 16 points per game (fifth-best in the league).

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs average 25.6 points per game with 381 yards per game; that is 9th and 7th, respectively. The Chiefs historically lead this series 71-54 and have won the past 15 matchups. Shawn Hochuli is the lead referee.

Injuries

The inactives will be something to monitor an hour before kickoff. Star tight end Travis Kelce injured his ankle against the Vikings, but returned to the game and caught a touchdown. He received two limited sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is a good sign.

Linebacker Nick Bolton returned to full practice after missing the last three weeks, which is excellent for Steve Spagnuolo. However, second-year defensive end George Karlaftis was limited all week with a hamstring injury and is questionable to play.

Former Chief outside linebacker Frank Clark did not practice on Tuesday with an illness, and OLB Baron Browning was a limited participant in practice all week with a knee injury. Defensive lineman D.J. Jones missed Tuesday’s practice with a knee injury, DL Mike Purcell was limited with a rib issue.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III managed to get two limited sessions in, as he battled through a quadriceps problem. Tight end Greg Dulcich was designated to return from the Injured Reserve; the second-year weapon is needed by the offense and was placed on the I.R. after Week 1. His 21-day window is open, but the Broncos will still need to activate him ahead of the game. He was limited in Tuesday’s practice.

How to watch

What: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

When: Thursday, Oct. 12th

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung

Radio: Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Devin McCourty

SiriusXM: Denver: 158 or 226, Kansas City: 83 or 225, National: 88

Streaming: NFL +

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Spread: Chiefs (-10.5 | -110) Broncos (+10.5 | -110) | Moneyline: Broncos +400 Chiefs -535 | Over/Under: 47.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

