Giants news, 10/12: Rich Seubert on offensive line, Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll, more headlines

The offensive line is the genesis of pretty much everything that ails the 1-4 New York Giants. On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, former Giants guard Rich Seubert, a starter on the 2007 Super Bowl team, discusses what he sees and how it might get better.

Two takeaways from the interview: The poor line play is impacting Daniel Jones' decision making and his belief that Evan Neal still has a chance to be "a good football player."

Watch the full interview below:

Per TruMedia, this year’s Giants have allowed the most pressures per dropback (47.7 percent) than any Giants unit over the past 10 years, eclipsing last year’s rate (43.4 percent). The Giants have already allowed 104 pressures, putting them on a 17-game pace for 354. The previous high over the last decade was 272 pressures in 2022.

The Giants have allowed a league-high 30 sacks this season, including 28 of Jones. They’re on a 17-game pace to surrender 102 sacks this season, which amazingly enough, wouldn’t be an NFL record.

OL Justin Pugh speaks about helping the young players on the Giants offensive line

Justin Pugh talks about working with the young players on the Giants' offensive line:



"A lot of these guys were looking at me, I don't even know that they knew I played football because I looked a little lighter" pic.twitter.com/2gxMWmRbb1 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 11, 2023

Six trade candidates with expiring contracts if the Giants decide not to hold out hope of a second-half bounce-back include CB Adoree’ Jackson, S Xavier McKinney, DT Leonard Williams, RB Saquon Barkley, OL Ben Bredeson and WR Parris Campbell.

We are about to find out between now and the NFL’s Trade Deadline, coming up on us fast at the end of the month, if the 2023 Giants have officially turned into the 2023 Mets in front of our eyes.

The New York Giants have the look of a hopeless team through five games of the 2023 NFL season. New York sits at 1-4 and it feels much farther away from the top teams in the NFC. The Giants may not have much top-tier talent to offer Super Bowl contenders, but they certainly will not be in the opposite category with the trade deadline buyers.

Just how deep do Daboll’s ties to the Buffalo area run? When he got the OC job with the Bills, bringing with him five Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the Patriots and a college national title with Alabama, the now 48-year-old moved back into the house his late grandparents used to own in Orchard Park, right near Highmark Stadium.

A second straight playoff performance seems unlikely after a 1-4 start, but the Giants can still steer things in the right direction over the final 13 weeks of the season.

Andrew Thomas and Daniel Jones are in Year 1 of multi-season contract extensions. Saquon Barkley, as detailed time and again, is playing on a one-year deal. The New York Giants are 1-4, their season sinking fast.

QB Tyrod Taylor on prospect of starting Sunday night

"My mindest each and every day is to come in and challenge myself to be better."



Tyrod Taylor says his mindset is no different for him with the possibility that he might start this week: pic.twitter.com/rvGk2EPsn6 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 11, 2023

A tough start for the Giants, but Dexter Lawrence is still playing exceptionally well. He’s our second-ranked defensive interior on the year and is the only player at his position to have grades in run defense and pass rush above 80.

Mark Drakos, an orthopedic surgeon at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, had a fellowship with the Giants and was on the committee charged with making a recommendation about different synthetic turf surfaces for MetLife Stadium — home of the Giants and Jets — prior to its inaugural season in 2010. Drakos said grass wasn’t an option.

MetLife stuck with synthetic turf because “natural grass did not hold up for the busy fall schedule with two teams, 20 NFL home games, and the Northeast climate,” according to Helen Strus, VP of marketing and communications for MetLife Stadium.

Milano suffered a leg injury in last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars while Jones injured his pectoral.

The Bills also announced that they have signed linebacker A.J. Klein to the active roster from the practice squad. Klein appeared in 37 games for the Bills over the last three seasons and had 110 tackles, five sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries.

Norman previously played for the Bills during the 2020 season where he appeared in nine games regular season games and was part of a Bills team that made the AFC Championship game. Norman had a pick-six against Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in Week 17 that season.

Allen today said Diggs holds himself and his teammates to high standards, and they like that about him — and Allen says too many in the media have the wrong idea about Diggs.

“People are throwing different ideas about what he was mad at on the sideline. He was mad at himself for running the wrong release on a route,” Allen said. “He’s a competitor, he’s a fiery competitor. I’m tired of hearing all this nonsense from people. There’s a lot of guys in the league who have that fire who don’t get talked about."

Of all defenders to have at least 10 tackles, Ed Oliver has the lowest average depth of tackle. When he makes a tackle in the run game, it’s a 0.3-yard loss for the offense on average!

