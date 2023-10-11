SEE IT! Giants’ QB Daniel Jones discusses his neck injury

Daniel Jones did not practice on Wednesday, one of eight Giants held out of practice. The New York Giants quarterback, though, did get tackled by media at his locker after practice wanting to know about the status of the neck injury he suffered Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Jones and coach Brian Daboll have said the goal is for Jones, who went on IR and had surgery for a 2021 neck injury, to play on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

How does he feel?

“I’ve felt a little better every day ... I’m a little sore today. I’ll keep getting better.”

Concerns about long-term neck issues?

“No.”

Can he play this week?

“The goal is still to play Sunday. That’s what I’m working on. I’m preparing to play like I always would and taking the advice of the doctors and trainers.

“It’s tough to say (if he can play Sunday). Has a lot to do with how I feel tomorrow and the day after that. I’m just going to continue to do what I can do heal.”

On why he did not practice today?

“I’m going to follow the advice of the doctors and trainers.

Daniel Jones talking this neck injury. Part 1 pic.twitter.com/BvKRvXBLUc — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 11, 2023

Daniel Jones on his neck injury (part 3) pic.twitter.com/KUlTAT4pSm — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) October 11, 2023