Does Giants’ coach Brian Daboll miss ‘special player’ Josh Allen? You bet he does

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll may not exactly be pining for the good old days when he was offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. It was crystal clear on Wednesday, though, that Daboll, whose team has to face the Bills on Sunday night, misses star Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen.

Daboll’s usual monotone disappeared when he was asked on Wednesday if he thought Allen missed him.

“Josh Allen’s an unbelievable player, one of the best in the league. You can put him in any offense and he’s going to produce,” Daboll said. “I missed him as a person, we’re close. As a player, he’s a heckuva player. You put on any tape he’s exceptional at everything. He can run, but he can throw it. And he can throw it wherever he needs to throw it — 80 yards down the field, drop a dime, on the move to the right put it back across his body, scramble, back up, scramble around, throw it out on time. He’s got significant playmakers in terms of [Stefon] Diggs and [Gabe] Davis who I have familairity with who are unbelievable players. Dawson Knox. They’ve got three good runners. Offensive line is intact.

“He’s a special player.”

Allen leads a Buffalo offense that is third in the league, averaging 31.8 points per game.