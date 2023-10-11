Giants’ QB Daniel Jones won’t practice on Wednesday

New York Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones, dealing with a neck injury suffered Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, won’t practice on Wednesday. Jones heads a lengthy — and scary if you are a Giants fan — injury list as the team prepares to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who was optimistic on Monday that Jones would be ready to play vs. Buffalo, said Jones is “a little more sore today.” He termed the quarterback “day-to-day” and wasn’t ready to rule him out for Sunday.

The Giants have a looooong list of players not practicing on Wednesday.

Offense

Jones (neck)

LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee ... maintenance)

C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder)

TE Darren Waller (groin)

OL Matt Peart (shoulder)

Defense

LB Micah McFadden (ankle)

Edge Azeez Ojulari (ankle)

In case you lost count, that is eight players not practicing, seven of whom are starters.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who has missed three games with his high ankle sprain, will practice on Wednesday. Daboll said he expects Barkley to do more this week in the hopes to can play Sunday night.

Jones had said on Tuesday that his goal was to play, but that the concern was “dealing with the contact.”

If Jones can’t play Tyrod Taylor would be the starting quarterback with rookie practice squad quarterback Tommy DeVito as the backup.