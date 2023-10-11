Poll: Is it time for the Giants to think about drafting a quarterback?

Things could have gone worse for the New York Giants to start the 2023 season, but not by much.

The offense has been frustratingly inconsistent outside of the second half in Week 2, and the defense has given up an average of 30 points per game. Meanwhile, the team has been beset by injuries and the only saving grace is that the Giants haven’t had to place anyone on season-ending injured reserve.

The Giants are currently sitting at 1-4 on the season and are (as of this writing) 14-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills on the road.

The season isn’t over yet, but right now the Giants hold the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft. At the same time, Tyrod Taylor will be a free agent after the 2023 season and Daniel Jones’ guaranteed money will run out after 2024. The 2024 NFL Draft could also shape up to be a very strong one at the quarterback position, with the potential for 10 passers to be selected in the first two days.

This week SB Nation Reacts wants to know: Should the Giants draft a quarterback in the first two rounds of the 2024 Draft?

