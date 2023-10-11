Giants news, 10/11: Daniel Jones update, Ben Bredeson, Tiki Barber, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Our word of the day, thanks to the unique stylings of NFL analyst Brian Baldinger, is “dysfunction.”

There is near-total dysfunction on the New York Giants’ offensive line, leading to quarterback Daniel Jones being sacked at a historically horrific pace.

How do Daboll and Co. fix this mess? How do they make an untenable situation tenable over the final 12 games? And what are the ramifications if they can’t?

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

“Daniel Jones is durable, he’s tough, he’s strong, you love the kid because of how he wants to be a winner. But he’s getting obliterated, and I don’t know if I would want him back there with this offensive line,” said Barber. “The Giants need to do something different, otherwise he’s not gonna make it through the season…It’s malpractice what they’re doing with him and the offensive line. It is so bad, I would be scared to be back there.”

The full Daniel Jones interview with Kay Adams from Tuesday

Boomer doesn’t see enough life and energy from Jones, and says that is a big problem in overcoming the heavy pressure he has faced so far this season.

“You cannot be a flatliner and play in this league,” Boomer said. “Patrick Mahomes, throw him out there with any 10 guys. He’s not gonna flatline himself into the locker room and lose. He’s gonna compete his ass off and raise everyone’s level up. That’s what I’m talking about when I talk about quarterbacking, for any team.”

Soon — very, very soon, in fact — we may be talking about whether the Giants should use their 2024 first-round pick to draft Daniel Jones’ replacement.

Yes, Jones just signed a new contract in the offseason and his cap number for next season is $47.1 million. The Giants are not getting rid of him after the season because the dead cap money is more than $69 million, but if they are bad enough that they end up with one of the top three picks in the 2024 draft, they’d have to at least consider selecting either USC’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye or any other college QB that rises up the prospect rankings.

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the specifics, but suffice it to say Thomas's absence has been huge for the Giants.

In the meantime, the Giants should poach Tyre Phillips from the Eagles’ practice squad. It’s never been explained why the Giants cut Phillips, who was serviceable in five starts at tackle last season.

Phillips, who got first-team reps at left guard during one training camp practice, missed about 10 days in camp with a quad injury. He said he was physically ready to play in the preseason finale, but curiously didn’t see the field. DeRousselle said Phillips is now “100 percent healthy.”

The juxtaposition of the continued absence of Saquon Barkley from the Giants with the return to full health of second-year Jets game breaker Breece Hall has shown New York football fans that perhaps NFL front offices have been too quick to believe the ball carrier is a replaceable entity.

Pick No. 24 New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks Overall Rookie Grade: 61.8 (Rank: 9/17) Week 5 Grade: 73.2

Banks held up surprisingly well in coverage against Miami, allowing three catches for just 15 yards and one first down on a screen pass. He also had excellent coverage on Jaylen Waddle in the end zone for his lone pass breakup. Banks is getting a bit better with each passing week and has yet to give up a 20-plus-yard pass play. He is quietly improving.

Interesting graphs from PFF that shows the Giants far and away have faced good offenses and defenses based on the past strength of schedule for all NFL teams. It drops considerable for future strength of schedule.

This week’s opponent

Even before Sunday’s game, the Bills defensive unit was short-handed. After watching back the tape, McDermott came away impressed both by the effort shown by players thrust into extended roles unexpectedly and how the defense as a whole stuck together in the face of adversity.

The depleted resources were particularly noticeable on the defensive line as rotational players saw higher usage than usual. DE A.J. Epenesa saw a career-high 59 snaps, DT Ed Oliver played in 81% of the snaps, DT Jordan Phillips (39 snaps) and DT Tim Settle (41 snaps) also had increased roles.

The Bills’ top two tight ends returned from this weekend’s game in London with injuries.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on a Monday video conference that Dalton Kincaid is in the concussion protocol and that Dawson Knox has a wrist injury. McDermott said the team will monitor both players as they move toward their Sunday night game against the Giants in Week Six.

Around the league

Jerry Jones reaffirms faith in Dak Prescott, Cowboys after 49ers loss: He can get us to a Super Bowl | NFL.com

Falcons acquiring WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams | NFL.com

James Conner is expected to miss multiple weeks with knee injury | Pro Football Talk

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane to miss multiple weeks with knee injury | NFL.com

Justin Jefferson placed on IR due to hamstring, WR will miss at least four games | CBSSports.com

Jets reportedly looking at options for little-used Mecole Hardman | ESPN

Patriots OC expects Mac Jones to start at QB Sunday | ESPN.com

Why trading Kirk Cousins is an option the Vikings may soon have to consider | The Athletic

Strong 2024 QB Draft Class Could Make For Busy 2023 NFL Trade Deadline | The 33rd Team

Packers lineman’s hilarious flop catches the wrath of Peyton and Eli Manning | SBNation.com

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV YouTube

Follow BBV

