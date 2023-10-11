NY Giants Week 6 fantasy outlook: Buy the Bills

The New York Giants’ surprising downfall in 2023 has led to a corresponding demise in their players’ fantasy outlook. Saquon Barkley had a top-10 average draft position in most fantasy drafts, but he’s barely played. Darren Waller and Daniel Jones, the other Giants who seemed most likely to be fantast-relevant, have barely been so.

Let’s take a look at their Week 6 matchup against Buffalo. Who are the key fantasy players to watch?

Giants at Bills

The Bills are coming off a demoralizing defeat to the Jaguars. In that game, they lost two key defensive players, linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones. With cornerback Tre’Davious White already out, their defense is thinner than usual. That would be something the Giants’ players would try to exploit if only they had an offensive line.

Start ‘em

QB Josh Allen: The Giants’ defense is giving up 16.3 fantasy points per game (fppg) to quarterbacks, per NFL Fantasy, which ranks 18th in the NFL. Their defense has faced just 149 pass attempts, the sixth-fewest. Even with a low volume, though, Allen has proven that he can keep up fantasy-wise. He scored 36.50 points against Miami on just 25 pass attempts.

The Giants’ defense is giving up 16.3 fantasy points per game (fppg) to quarterbacks, per NFL Fantasy, which ranks 18th in the NFL. Their defense has faced just 149 pass attempts, the sixth-fewest. Even with a low volume, though, Allen has proven that he can keep up fantasy-wise. He scored 36.50 points against Miami on just 25 pass attempts. RB James Cook: Cook had his first dud against Jacksonville, scoring just 5.10 points. With a game script that could dictate a lot of rushing, Cook could be poised for a bounce-back. It helps that the Giants rank 27th in allowing 26.60 fppg to running backs.

Cook had his first dud against Jacksonville, scoring just 5.10 points. With a game script that could dictate a lot of rushing, Cook could be poised for a bounce-back. It helps that the Giants rank 27th in allowing 26.60 fppg to running backs. WR Stefon Diggs: Diggs is off to a roaring fantasy start, averaging 23.8 points per game, topping the century mark four times, and scoring five touchdowns. The Giants rank 21st against opposing receivers (37.14 fppg). After Tyreek Hill posted 32.10 points last week, Diggs has a chance to go off for another big game.

Diggs is off to a roaring fantasy start, averaging 23.8 points per game, topping the century mark four times, and scoring five touchdowns. The Giants rank 21st against opposing receivers (37.14 fppg). After Tyreek Hill posted 32.10 points last week, Diggs has a chance to go off for another big game. Bills defense: Even without Milano et al., the sheer incompetence of the Giants’ offensive line makes every defense they face a start candidate. The Bills’ defense scored 9.00 points last week in defeat, and they lead the NFL with 4.2 sacks per game despite barely any playing time from Von Miller.

Question marks

WR Gabe Davis: Davis has posted at least 15.10 points in three of five games. He has found the end zone in each of his last four contests. His target share has been up and down, which means he’s touchdown-dependent. Although he’s Allen’s favorite deep threat, in a game that could get out of hand early, starting Davis is somewhat risky.

Davis has posted at least 15.10 points in three of five games. He has found the end zone in each of his last four contests. His target share has been up and down, which means he’s touchdown-dependent. Although he’s Allen’s favorite deep threat, in a game that could get out of hand early, starting Davis is somewhat risky. TE Darren Waller: With Milano out, Waller becomes a more attractive option. He scored 16.60 points in Week 5 after being held in check in the two weeks prior. The Bills rank sixth in allowing just 6.92 fppg to tight ends, but that could definitely be driven by Milano. Waller is always worth consideration, but tread carefully.

Sit ‘em

QBs Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor: The Giants don’t yet know if Jones will play, though head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism. Regardless, no Giants passer is worth a start right now with the state of the offensive line.

The Giants don’t yet know if Jones will play, though head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism. Regardless, no Giants passer is worth a start right now with the state of the offensive line. RBs Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida: Even if Barkley plays, his floor may be low with a limited ceiling. Buffalo has given up 24.68 fppg, ranking 23rd. Still, since the Giants figure to be trailing, Barkley may not get too many carries. We’ve also seen in the past that he tends to return slowly from ankle injuries. Breida hasn’t done anything in Barkley’s absence.

Even if Barkley plays, his floor may be low with a limited ceiling. Buffalo has given up 24.68 fppg, ranking 23rd. Still, since the Giants figure to be trailing, Barkley may not get too many carries. We’ve also seen in the past that he tends to return slowly from ankle injuries. Breida hasn’t done anything in Barkley’s absence. Giants WRs: There’s no one who has stood out this season among the Giants’ receivers.

There’s no one who has stood out this season among the Giants’ receivers. Bills TEs: Neither Dalton Kincaid nor Dawson Knox has distinguished themselves this season. Kincaid was supposed to be Allen’s shiny new toy, but he’s averaging 5.76 fppg on 3.6 targets per game. Knox has 11 catches for 75 yards all year. Sit ‘em until further notice.

Neither Dalton Kincaid nor Dawson Knox has distinguished themselves this season. Kincaid was supposed to be Allen’s shiny new toy, but he’s averaging 5.76 fppg on 3.6 targets per game. Knox has 11 catches for 75 yards all year. Sit ‘em until further notice. Giants defense: Don’t roster them due to their lack of sacks and turnovers, Week 5 notwithstanding.

Around the NFL

QB Justin Fields is starting to make his presence felt and has a favorable matchup against Minnesota (25th vs. QBs). He’s thrown four touchdown passes in each of his last two games, capitalizing on weak defenses.

is starting to make his presence felt and has a favorable matchup against Minnesota (25th vs. QBs). He’s thrown four touchdown passes in each of his last two games, capitalizing on weak defenses. QB Desmond Ridder is facing a Washington defense that Fields shredded, and he just posted the first 300-yard game of his career. Atlanta’s run-first scheme may make him untrustworthy, but he’s an interesting option in two-QB leagues.

is facing a Washington defense that Fields shredded, and he just posted the first 300-yard game of his career. Atlanta’s run-first scheme may make him untrustworthy, but he’s an interesting option in two-QB leagues. RB Josh Jacobs continues to play with fire, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry. His production comes mainly from touchdowns and receiving volume. New England’s defense has been picked apart over the last two weeks, but take care with Jacobs.

continues to play with fire, averaging just 2.9 yards per carry. His production comes mainly from touchdowns and receiving volume. New England’s defense has been picked apart over the last two weeks, but take care with Jacobs. RB Breece Hall is worth a weekly start with his pitch count removed. Still, take care with the Eagles’ No. 3 fppg allowed to running backs. With a possible negative game script, the Jets could be forced to throw the ball a lot, although Hall can get involved there, too.

is worth a weekly start with his pitch count removed. Still, take care with the Eagles’ No. 3 fppg allowed to running backs. With a possible negative game script, the Jets could be forced to throw the ball a lot, although Hall can get involved there, too. WR Jakobi Meyers has a strong rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo, catching at least seven balls on a minimum of 10 targets in their three games together. Despite Davante Adams’ presence as a WR1, Meyers should be started as long as Garoppolo is under center.

Possible starters/streamers due to injury: