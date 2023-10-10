Complete coverage as the 1-4 Giants travel to face the 3-2 Bills

Giants vs. Bills 2023, Week 6: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants get the national primetime spotlight on Sunday for the fourth time in six weeks when they travel to western New York to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET/NBC).

Of course, national audiences might be tired of seeing the Giants on their television screens. In three primetime games the Giants have been outscored 94-15. They lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-0, the San Francisco 49ers 30-12 and the Seattle Seahawks 24-3.

The Giants are 14-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants’ injury situation is cloudy beginning the week.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury in Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, hopes to play. Jones, though, always hopes to play when he’s hurt. Follow our Jones injury StoryStream for the latest updates.

Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) has missed three games and starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) four. Coach Brian Daboll said early in the week that Barkley is closer to returning than Thomas.

The 3-2 Bills are returning from London after a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.