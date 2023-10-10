Giants’ QB Daniel Jones ‘feeling better’ and aims to play vs. Buffalo Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said on Tuesday that the neck injury he suffered on Sunday is different than the one he needed surgery for in 2021. After suffering the injury Sunday against the Miami Dolphins he said they felt “similar.”

Here is what Jones told Kay Adams Tuesday morning on the ‘Up & Adams Show’:

“I’m feeling better,” Jones said. “It’s different than what I’ve dealt with in the past, so just trying to heal up as quickly as possible and follow the advice from the trainers and doctors.”

Jones would not get into details of the current injury.

“It’s a neck injury, but different than the last one,” Jones said. “Hoping I can heal up quickly and doing everything I can to get out there as soon as possible.”

Giants head coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism on Monday that Jones would be able to play this Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

“That’s the goal,” Jones said. “I’m going to do everything I can to be out there.

“The biggest thing is just dealing with the contact. Getting hit in a certain way exposes you ... it’s not necessarily what would prevent me from doing anything — throwing or doing what I need to do, but just taking a similar hit could affect it.”