Giants news, 10/10: Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll, Ben Bredeson, more headlines

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Monday afternoon that he is “optimistic” quarterback Daniel Jones could play Sunday night when the Giants travel to Western New York to face the Buffalo Bills.

“We’re optimistic. He’s feeling better today. I think he’s moving in the right direction,” Daboll said. “We’ll see where he is when he comes back on Wednesday, but [he] doesn’t feel terrible today.”

Additionally, Daboll said it was “yet to be determined” if running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) is is closer to returning than left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring). Starting right guard Marcus McKethan, who left the game with a knee injury, should be OK and might be available to play Sunday but it is too early to tell if linebacker Micah McFadden (ankle) and center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder).

Jones spends most of his time on the field in the center of a collapsing pocket, forced to make quicker decisions than the play designs allow. And the rest of his time on the field is spent with him running for his life. He has been sacked an astonishing 28 times this season in just five games — including a ridiculous 16 times in the last two games.

He's also taken an obscene 50 hits, according to the NFL's official stats — a number that, honestly, feels low. And that doesn't count all the ones he's been forced to take as an unscheduled runner. Through four games, Pro Football Focus had recorded Jones being pressured 46 percent of the time he dropped back to pass, and that number surely went up on Sunday in Miami.

Former Giants linebacker Carl Banks posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter:

The offensive scheme must change out of necessity.. IMO They have to get comfortable doing more with less.. cannot deploy 5 wr and block with just 5 OL.. Make no mistake, Tyrod was under seige too.. he just looked better running for his life Schematically, it is not sustainable as constructed. Tyrod took a lot of hits for the short period he was in.

Head coach Brian Daboll addressing the offensive line issues

Brian Daboll talks about how the Giants can fix their offensive line issues at this point in the season:



"I think we've had quite different roster lineups relative to the offensive line and it's something we're working on to improve and we'll continue to do that." pic.twitter.com/3C72f4gJFR — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 9, 2023

Through five games, the Giants have started five different line combinations with right tackle Evan Neal being the only player that has started every game at the same position.

“I’m sorry, I can’t be late off the ball,” Ezeudu said he told Jones. “He was just like, ‘It’s fine, but just keep on working’.”

Once Ezeudu gave up the injury-causing sack Sunday, he was replaced by veteran Matt Peart. Daboll said part of the thinking was to settle down Ezeudu a bit and let Peart play.

A #BaldyBreakdown that asks the eternal questions: Why is this still happening?

.@Giants @MiamiDolphins this level of dysfunction makes every offense difficult to evaluate. The problem is these breakdowns are happening weekly and frequently. Cant do any more of these without feeling like I am beating a dead horse #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/VxP47a63na — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 9, 2023

This past off-season, the Giants stuck with what they had on the offensive line, save for Schmitz, a move they had to make to stop the revolving door at center. They figured that youngsters like Shane Lemieux, Marcus McKethan, Matthew Peart, and Joshua Ezeudu--all players who missed all or parts of the 2022 season, by the way-- would suddenly given them an abundance of young talent to shore up what's been a problem unit for the better part of the last decade.

They were wrong.

Offensive linemen Ben Bredeson talked to the media on Monday

Ben Bredeson is asked to describe the offensive line's confidence:



"We're working through correcting those issues. We believe in each other. I have faith in the room" pic.twitter.com/tMboaVX6hp — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 9, 2023

The defense just wasn’t expecting to give up 524 yards — including seven plays of at least 20 yards and three of at least 60 — on the way to ending a season-long four-game turnover drought in a 31-16 loss to the Dolphins.

“Now we’ve just got to stop the explosive plays,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said. “We get challenged week by week in different areas and this week it was we wanted to get turnovers, but we let a couple big runs and big throws get away from us. Those numbers add up fast.”

But Howard chopped on Waller’s forearm, the ball fell for an incompletion and the Giants settled for a field goal in what became a 31-16 loss to the Dolphins. Should Waller have made the catch?

“Absolutely,” the former Pro Bowl tight end said. “He got his arm in there, but that’s a play that has to be made.”

“I try to make sure I go let the defensive players know that as an offense we have to do more to help you guys out,” tight end Darren Waller said. “They forced three turnovers today. You have to convert; you have to play complementary football, and you have to turn those into more scoring opportunities — 24 (offensive) points in nine halves is just not acceptable.”

Giants’ Saquon Barkley sets record straight after video goes viral

Stop reaching and trying to make it a me vs fans thing I’m not gonna just sit there and not say anything while you talk crazy to 8 after he just got hurt… buddy knew he was in the wrong https://t.co/YvHYAtFdKn — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 9, 2023

Tommy DeVito could find himself one snap away from making his professional debut at quarterback for the Giants against the Buffalo Bills by week’s end, on the road in Orchard Park and in prime time, next Sunday evening. Taylor would get the nod if Jones is forced to miss any time, and in all likelihood, the Giants would then look to elevate DeVito to serve as his backup. Given Taylor’s desire to play with reckless abandon - both the quality that endears him to teammates and threatens his ability to stay on the field - it’s not farfetched (or insulting, by the way) to suggest he could suffer a similar fate to Jones behind an offensive line that has allowed 18 sacks over the past two games.

“This team is an unmitigated disaster,” Boomer said. “They had +3 on the turnover side, scored a defensive touchdown, and still got blown out. Defensively, offensively, atrocious across the board. I really don’t know where they go from here…this is a team that looks leaderless to me. They’re just not very good.”

This week’s opponent

Bills linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones will both be sidelined indefinitely with injuries sustained in Buffalo's loss to the Jaguars on Sunday, coach Sean McDermott said Monday.

Milano (leg) and Jones (pectoral) will both undergo surgery, McDermott said. It has not been determined whether either player will be sidelined for the season.

Head coach Sean McDermott said that Miller was on a 'pitch count', which Miller thought was wise given the amount of time he has been away from the game.

"Just dipping my toe in the water. Eventually, I'll be able to swim in the deep end with the big kids," Miller said. "But it felt good just being out there with my guys and being back in the motion, it's definitely something I can build on for sure."

The Bills committed too many penalties and couldn’t overcome a slew of self-inflicted mistakes in seeing their three-game winning streak snapped Sunday morning. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs enjoyed another solid day, but the rest of Buffalo’s offense was a no-show, including the offensive line, which failed to open holes for the ground game.

Cornerback depth can make or break a team come playoff time and the Bills are already having theirs tested. Tre'Davious White has been lost for the season with a torn Achilles and Christian Benford was on the injury report all week with a shoulder injury.

It wouldn't hurt the Bills to go shopping for some cornerback depth. A trade would be nice, but it might be hard to pinpoint an option that teams would be willing to part with.

