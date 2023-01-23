2023 NFL Draft prospect profiles

The 2023 NFL Draft season is finally upon us. The New York Giants have a much different draft process than we’ve gotten used to, as they hold the 26th overall pick. The Giants are entering the offseason with a number of needs across their roster, and a front office that’s committed to building through the draft.

For the first time in seven years, the Giants won’t be scouting the very top of the draft and will be casting a wide net to find players who can upgrade their roster as Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll continue their rebuild. The Giants surprised by going off the beaten path to find players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Will they do so again, now that they’re picking later in each round?

Find all of our scouting reports here, and be sure to follow along for all of our draft content.

Prospect profiles