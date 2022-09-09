Giants-Titans Friday injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari not ruled out for Sunday

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained MCL) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) would be game-time decisions for Sunday’s season-opening game against the Tennessee Titans.

Judging by reports from media who saw the early portion of the Giants’ Friday practice, Thibodeaux and Ojulari would seem unlikely to play. Both did little during the early part of practice, which included the stretching and individual work. They are officially listed as “doubtful,’ meaning they are unlikely to play.

Without Thibodeaux and Ojulari, Jihad Ward, Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox would be the only true edge defenders available on Sunday. Perhaps that would mean the Giants would elevate Quincy Roche from the practice squad for the game.

It also might mean more three down defensive lineman fronts as the Giants try to deal with Tennessee running back Derrick Henry.

Safety Dane Belton (clavicle) is questionable.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, coming back from an Achilles tear, is not on the injury report. So, he will play.

Friday injury report

Giants

Doubtful

Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee)

Edge Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

Questionable

S Dane Belton (Clavicle)

Titans

Out

DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. (Groin)

DB Elijah Molden (Groin)

LB Chance Campbell (Knee)

OL Jamarco Jones (Triceps)

Questionable

OLB Ola Adeniyi (Neck)