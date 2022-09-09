Confidence of Giants fans probably won’t be any higher in 2022 than it is right now

New York Giants fans are feeling confident about the direction of their revamped team under the direction of new GM Joe Schoen and new head coach Brian Daboll. Ninety-two (92) percent of voters in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll say they feel good about the team’s direction entering the 2022 NFL season.

Of course, we will see how they feel next week if the underdog Giants should lose to the Tennessee Titans in Sunday’s opening game, especially if the result is not particularly close.

The common over/under from sportsbooks for the 2022 Giants has been around 6.5. Fifty-seven (57) percent of fans who voted in this week’s poll believe the Giants will surpass that mark in total victories.

Finally, ‘Reacts’ voters nationally were asked to pick Division winners. The Philadelphia Eagles emerged as a heavy favorite, with the Giants an extreme longshot, according to our voters.

