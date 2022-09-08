Giants roster moves: G Wyatt Davis signed by Saints, Roy Mbaeteka back on practice squad

The New York Giants on Thursday lost offensive lineman Wyatt Davis off their practice squad. The New Orleans Saints signed Davis, signed by the Giants on Sept. 1, to their 53-man roster.

To take his place on the 16-man practice squad, the Giants have brought back Nigerian offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka.

Davis was a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. He played in only six games last season, playing 28 special teams snaps and never appearing on offense. With a new coaching staff and general manager this year, the Vikings moved on from Davis.

The Saints recently placed offensive tackle Trevor Penning on IR with a toe injury, and have three offensive linemen — Tanner Owen, Landon Young, Eric McCoy — listed as questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mbaeteka was signed by the Giants after being discovered by Umenyiora at a tryout camp in Nigeria in May of 2021. The Giants watched Mbaeteka, who had never played football, during a tryout in Arizona and signed him to a free agent contract.

The preseason games were Mbaeteka’s first games as a football player. The Giants terminated him from the practice squad Sept. 1.