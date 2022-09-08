Bills at Rams: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

There’s still a bit longer until New York Giants football is back, but the NFL is set to kick off its 103rd season with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Los Angeles, the defending Super Bowl champions, finished last season having won nine of its last 10 games including the postseason. With all their top players returning and the additions of Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson, the Rams will look to become the first repeat champs since the New England Patriots in 2005.

Buffalo, however, opens the season as the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. Josh Allen is also the favorite to win MVP. The Bills finished the 2021 regular season 11-6 and decimated the New England Patriots in the playoffs, but they were eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling Divisional Round matchup.

Use this as your open thread to discuss the first regular-season game of 2022.

How to watch

What: Buffalo Bills (0-0) at Los Angeles Rams (7-7)

When: Thursday, Sept. 8

Where: So-Fi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Bills), 85 (Rams), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Bills), 225 (Rams), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Bills -2

Weather: Dome

Referee: Carl Cheffers

