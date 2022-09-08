NFL Week 1 predictions 2022: BBV staff thinks Giants will fall to Tennessee Titans

NFL schedule makers have handed the New York Giants a difficult task in Brian Daboll’s first-ever game as a head coach, with the Giants traveling to face the two-time defending AFC South champion Tennessee Titans on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET/FOX).

The Giants are 5.5-point underdogs (+210 on the moneyline). Can they go into Tennessee and pull off the upset? Big Blue View contributors don’t seem willing to bet that they can. Of course, that is probably a safe bet. The Giants are not only underdogs on the road against a more established team, but they haven’t won a season-opening game since 2016. That was the last time they made the playoffs and it was four head coaches ago, with Ben McAdoo a rookie coach at the time.

Let’s see how BBV contributors look at the game. In addition, this year we will be selecting winners from ALL games around the NFL. So, we’ll see who really has a feel for how things will unfold throughout the year.

Nick Falato

“The Giants travel to the defending number one seed in AFC from last season. The Titans lost significant pieces from last year but gain a healthy Derrick Henry - the identity of their team. Tennessee wins by running the football and making a few more key plays than the Giants.”

Pick: Titans

Jeremy Portnoy

“I’m expecting regression after the Titans greatly overachieved last year, but they should still be able to take care of business against the Giants. Losing A.J. Brown hurts, but Derrick Henry is still the focal point of the offense. New York allowed 129 rushing yards per game last year, 25th in the NFL. Henry is presumably fully healthy and is in position to remind everyone why he is the league’s best running back. ”

Pick: Titans

Tony DelGenio

“The Giants will score points in the new Daboll-Kafka offense against Tennessee’s single-high safety defense. Unfortunately the Titans will score more. Micah McFadden, meet Derrick Henry.”

Pick: Titans

Michael Parra

“The Tennessee Titans traded away AJ Brown and lost Harold Landry III to a season-ending knee injury, but gaining back Derrick Henry as the identity of the offense is big. The New York Giants will look different under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, but the defending AFC South champions led by Henry will limit pressure situations caused by Martindale’s defense and come away with a Week 1 victory.”

Pick: Titans

James Hickey

“Two reasons for the pick: Lack of faith in QB Ryan Tannehill and new team, new coaching staff for Giants unleashes what they have been holding back in preseason.”

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

“I think the Giants will give a good accounting of themselves vs. Tennessee. I think it is over the top, though, to pick them to win.”

Pick: Titans