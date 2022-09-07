Giants-Titans injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari remain limited

The New York Giants issued their first official injury report of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday as they prepared for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Four players — safety Dane Belton (clavicle), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (calf), edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux (MCL) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) were listed as limited practice participants.

Ojulari and Thibodeaux once again did very little at practice. Head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that the two players are “day to day still.”

Giants’ defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said the Giants will have a plan in an effort to deal with Titans’ star running back Derrick Henry, regardless of whether Ojulari and Thibodeaux are available.

“Of course Custer had a plan, too,” Martindale said.

Belton, returning from a broken collarbone suffered early in training camp, worked on the side with a trainer during the early portion of practice available to media.

That's rookie safety Dane Belton working his way back from a broken collarbone Wednesday at Giants practice. pic.twitter.com/vYsCdycsWc — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) September 7, 2022

Shepard, returning from tearing his Achilles tendon last December, has been practicing the past couple of weeks and should be ready to play on Sunday.

Cornerbacks Lonnie Johnson and Elijah Molden, who both have groin injuries, did not practice Wednesday for the Titans.

Wednesday injury report

Giants

Limited participation

DB Dane Belton (Clavicle)

DE Azeez Ojulari (Calf)

WR Sterling Shepard (Achilles)

LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Knee)

Titans

Did not practice

CB Lonnie Johnson (Ggroin)

CB Elijah Molden (Groin)

Limited participation

LB Chance Campbell (knee)

OL Jamarco Jones (Triceps)