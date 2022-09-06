Giants’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart: Austin Calitro replaces Blake Martinez

The New York Giants first (unofficial) depth chart of the 2022 NFL regular season is out, and there are some interesting twists. The most notable is journeyman linebacker Austin Calitro in as a starting inside linebacker, the spot that belonged to Blake Martinez until just a few days ago.

Let’s look at the charts for the offense, defense and special teams. I will post some thoughts below each chart.

2022 Depth Chart — Offense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player WR Kenny Golladay David Sills Darius Slayton WR Wan'Dale Robinson* Richie James RT Evan Neal Devery Hamilton Tyre Phillips RG Mark Glowinski Ben Bredeson Jack Anderson C Jon Feliciano Ben Bredeson LG Ben Bredeson Joshua Ezeudu Tyre Phillips LT Andrew Thomas Joshua Ezeudu Devery Hamilton RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams FB Chris Myarick WR Kadarius Toney Sterling Shepard TE Daniel Bellinger Tanner Hudson QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor

Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard. That might be the case, and it might not be. The starter Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans could be any of Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Jack Anderson, Tyre Phillips or Devery Hamilton. We will see Sunday afternoon.

Odd to me that the Giants list Chris Myarick as a fullback. Doesn’t matter. Just odd.

2022 Depth Chart — Defense Position Player Player Player Position Player Player Player NT Dexter Lawrence Justin Ellis D.J. Davidson DT Leonard Williams Nick Williams DE Azeez Ojulari Jihad Ward RUSH Kayvon Thibodeaux* Oshane Ximines Tomon Fox MLB Tae Crowder Micah McFadden Carter Coughlin WILL Austin Calitro Micah McFadden Cam Brown LCB Adoree' Jackson Cor'Dale Flott Nick McCloud RCB Aaron Robinson Cor'Dale Flott Justin Layne NICKEL Darnay Holmes Cor'Dale Flott SS Julian Love Dane Belton Jason Pinnock FS Xavier McKinney Dane Belton Jason Pinnock

Tae Crowder has moved over to starting middle linebacker on the depth chart, with Austin Calitro listed as the starting WILL. Honestly, I think eventually that is Micah McFadden’s job. In reality, it might already be his.

Rookie Cor’Dale Flott is listed as the primary backup at all three cornerback positions. Fabian Moreau is on the practice squad, technically, but he might actually be next man up.

I’m almost certain that veteran safety Tony Jefferson, on the practice squad like Moreau, will figure into the safety picture.

2022 Depth Chart — Specialists Position Play er Player Player Player Position Play er Player Player Player LS Casey Kreiter H Jamie Gillan P Jamie Gillan PK Graham Gano PR Richie James Darnay Holmes KOR Gary Brightwell Richie James