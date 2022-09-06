 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart: Austin Calitro replaces Blake Martinez

What can we learn from this unofficial depth chart?

By Ed Valentine
The New York Giants first (unofficial) depth chart of the 2022 NFL regular season is out, and there are some interesting twists. The most notable is journeyman linebacker Austin Calitro in as a starting inside linebacker, the spot that belonged to Blake Martinez until just a few days ago.

Let’s look at the charts for the offense, defense and special teams. I will post some thoughts below each chart.

2022 Depth Chart — Offense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
WR Kenny Golladay David Sills Darius Slayton
WR Wan'Dale Robinson* Richie James
RT Evan Neal Devery Hamilton Tyre Phillips
RG Mark Glowinski Ben Bredeson Jack Anderson
C Jon Feliciano Ben Bredeson
LG Ben Bredeson Joshua Ezeudu Tyre Phillips
LT Andrew Thomas Joshua Ezeudu Devery Hamilton
RB Saquon Barkley Matt Breida Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams
FB Chris Myarick
WR Kadarius Toney Sterling Shepard
TE Daniel Bellinger Tanner Hudson
QB Daniel Jones Tyrod Taylor
  • Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard. That might be the case, and it might not be. The starter Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans could be any of Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Jack Anderson, Tyre Phillips or Devery Hamilton. We will see Sunday afternoon.
  • Odd to me that the Giants list Chris Myarick as a fullback. Doesn’t matter. Just odd.

2022 Depth Chart — Defense

Position Player Player Player
Position Player Player Player
NT Dexter Lawrence Justin Ellis D.J. Davidson
DT Leonard Williams Nick Williams
DE Azeez Ojulari Jihad Ward
RUSH Kayvon Thibodeaux* Oshane Ximines Tomon Fox
MLB Tae Crowder Micah McFadden Carter Coughlin
WILL Austin Calitro Micah McFadden Cam Brown
LCB Adoree' Jackson Cor'Dale Flott Nick McCloud
RCB Aaron Robinson Cor'Dale Flott Justin Layne
NICKEL Darnay Holmes Cor'Dale Flott
SS Julian Love Dane Belton Jason Pinnock
FS Xavier McKinney Dane Belton Jason Pinnock
  • Tae Crowder has moved over to starting middle linebacker on the depth chart, with Austin Calitro listed as the starting WILL. Honestly, I think eventually that is Micah McFadden’s job. In reality, it might already be his.
  • Rookie Cor’Dale Flott is listed as the primary backup at all three cornerback positions. Fabian Moreau is on the practice squad, technically, but he might actually be next man up.
  • I’m almost certain that veteran safety Tony Jefferson, on the practice squad like Moreau, will figure into the safety picture.

2022 Depth Chart — Specialists

Position Play er Player Player Player
Position Play er Player Player Player
LS Casey Kreiter
H Jamie Gillan
P Jamie Gillan
PK Graham Gano
PR Richie James Darnay Holmes
KOR Gary Brightwell Richie James
  • We saw Gary Brightwell returning kickoffs in the preseason finale. That job might actually go to him.

