Giants’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart: Austin Calitro replaces Blake Martinez

The New York Giants first (unofficial) depth chart of the 2022 NFL regular season is out, and there are some interesting twists. The most notable is journeyman linebacker Austin Calitro in as a starting inside linebacker, the spot that belonged to Blake Martinez until just a few days ago.
Let’s look at the charts for the offense, defense and special teams. I will post some thoughts below each chart.
2022 Depth Chart — Offense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|WR
|Kenny Golladay
|David Sills
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson*
|Richie James
|
|RT
|Evan Neal
|Devery Hamilton
|Tyre Phillips
|RG
|Mark Glowinski
|Ben Bredeson
|Jack Anderson
|C
|Jon Feliciano
|Ben Bredeson
|
|LG
|Ben Bredeson
|Joshua Ezeudu
|Tyre Phillips
|LT
|Andrew Thomas
|Joshua Ezeudu
|Devery Hamilton
|RB
|Saquon Barkley
|Matt Breida
|Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams
|FB
|Chris Myarick
|
|
|WR
|Kadarius Toney
|Sterling Shepard
|
|TE
|Daniel Bellinger
|Tanner Hudson
|
|QB
|Daniel Jones
|Tyrod Taylor
|
- Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard. That might be the case, and it might not be. The starter Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans could be any of Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Jack Anderson, Tyre Phillips or Devery Hamilton. We will see Sunday afternoon.
- Odd to me that the Giants list Chris Myarick as a fullback. Doesn’t matter. Just odd.
2022 Depth Chart — Defense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|NT
|Dexter Lawrence
|Justin Ellis
|D.J. Davidson
|DT
|Leonard Williams
|Nick Williams
|
|DE
|Azeez Ojulari
|Jihad Ward
|
|RUSH
|Kayvon Thibodeaux*
|Oshane Ximines
|Tomon Fox
|MLB
|Tae Crowder
|Micah McFadden
|Carter Coughlin
|WILL
|Austin Calitro
|Micah McFadden
|Cam Brown
|LCB
|Adoree' Jackson
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Nick McCloud
|RCB
|Aaron Robinson
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Justin Layne
|NICKEL
|Darnay Holmes
|Cor'Dale Flott
|
|SS
|Julian Love
|Dane Belton
|Jason Pinnock
|FS
|Xavier McKinney
|Dane Belton
|Jason Pinnock
- Tae Crowder has moved over to starting middle linebacker on the depth chart, with Austin Calitro listed as the starting WILL. Honestly, I think eventually that is Micah McFadden’s job. In reality, it might already be his.
- Rookie Cor’Dale Flott is listed as the primary backup at all three cornerback positions. Fabian Moreau is on the practice squad, technically, but he might actually be next man up.
- I’m almost certain that veteran safety Tony Jefferson, on the practice squad like Moreau, will figure into the safety picture.
2022 Depth Chart — Specialists
|Position
|Play er
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Play er
|Player
|Player
|Player
|LS
|Casey Kreiter
|
|
|
|H
|Jamie Gillan
|
|
|
|P
|Jamie Gillan
|
|
|
|PK
|Graham Gano
|
|
|
|PR
|Richie James
|Darnay Holmes
|
|
|KOR
|Gary Brightwell
|Richie James
|
|
- We saw Gary Brightwell returning kickoffs in the preseason finale. That job might actually go to him.
Loading comments...