NFL power rankings 2022: Giants No. 28 in aggregated Week 1 rankings

The 2022 NFL season is upon us. That means so are weekly NFL power rankings, which have not been kind to your New York Giants for many many moons now. They probably aren’t going to be kind this time around, either.

This week, we have aggregated nine power rankings and the averaged ranking for your Giants is No. 28. Let’s have a look as we build toward Sunday’s season-opening clash between the Giants and Tennessee Titans.

PFF (26)

The biggest additions the Giants made were at general manager and head coach, and Brian Daboll, in particular, could have a real impact on Daniel Jones at quarterback. Jones was a top-five graded quarterback in the league through the first month of the season in 2021 before the wheels fell off as the offense disintegrated around him. The Giants did what they could on the offensive line, and the receiving corps staying healthy would be a big boost for the team overall. The Giants offense could be a surprise unit in 2022.

The Ringer (27)

The Giants are playing the long game. The team’s brass didn’t fire Joe Judge and decline Daniel Jones’s fifth-year option for first-year head coach Brian Daboll and new general manager Joe Schoen to turn things around right away. They just wanted to stop the bleeding or, at a minimum, stop running quarterback sneaks on third-and-long. That process starts with creating a consistent team-building philosophy and a semblance of culture, similar to what Campbell has achieved in Detroit. Adding offensive tackle Evan Neal and pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux in the first round of April’s draft is a start, but the immediate road ahead remains bleak.

Sporting News (26)

The Giants remain in a holding pattern as one of the league's boom-or-bust teams. There needs to be more curbed enthusiasm in expectations for Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the receivers, especially with big schematic adjustments under Daboll and Mike Kafka. The defense looks like the backbone, dependent on Barkley being healthy enough to offer the right support in the complementary running game.

NFL.com (28)

Previous rank: No. 26 Could the G-Men field one of the league’s most improved offenses? Context is important here: New York had perhaps football’s most pitiful attack by the dying breaths of the Joe Judge era. The bar to clear is low, and the Big Blue attack possesses some intrigue. Saquon Barkley looked great all summer, Daniel Jones has a proper play caller in new head coach Brian Daboll, and the wide receiver group of Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay has potential. (I hesitate to even include Golladay in here because of the wretched details of his training camp, but it would be equally weird to leave him out entirely.) The Giants are knee-deep in a rebuild, but they could be frisky with the ball.

Sports Illustrated (29)

Daniel Jones looks to be getting his last chance to prove he can be a long-term answer for the Giants, now auditioning for Brian Daboll, his third coach in four years.

NBC Sports Chicago (31)

Outside of Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, I have a hard time seeing any member of this Giants’ offense being part of Brian Daboll’s long-term plan.

CBS Sports (28)

This season is all about Daniel Jones. If he’s good, they will be higher on this list later in the season. If he isn’t, he will be on another team next year.

Pro Football Talk (27)