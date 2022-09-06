Giants news, 9/6: Giants continue to churn bottom of roster

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will call plays for the New York Giants, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed on Monday. Kafka, who had never previously called plays, called plays throughout the spring and summer, working from upstairs in the coaches’ booth during the Giants’ three preseason games.

“I have a lot of confidence in Mike,” Daboll said. “We’ll stay with how we did things in the preseason.”

Other news from Daboll yesterday included edge defenders Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari were “day to day” as the head coach refused to speculate on their availability for Week 1 as well as not committing to newly-acquired defensive backs Tony Jefferson and Fabian Moreau being on the game day roster vs. the Titans.

Giants reportedly signed another vet wide receiver, who was coached by Giants WR coach Mike Groh in Philadelphia and in Indianapolis

The #Giants are signing WR Marcus Johnson to their practice squad with a maximum veteran deal, source says. Most recently with the #49ers, Johnson has 51 catches over his career. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 5, 2022

The New York Giants (+5.5) open the week as underdogs (-110) on the road against the Tennessee Titans (-5.5) in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, per SB Nation partner Draft Kings. The Giants are +200 on the current money line, and the over/under is set at 43.5.

Despite blossoming into a two-time All-Big 12 First-Team selection, the Sills family had to sit through an agonizing weekend in April of 2019, as Sills went undrafted. He originally signed as a rookie free agent with Buffalo before the Giants scooped him up. He has since spent the past three seasons rotating between the practice squad and active roster, recovering from an ill-timed fractured foot in 2020 to finally playing in four games last year. So what’s changed this season? Why did he only make an initial 53-man roster this year?

“I think that’s one thing that you need at that position is to be able to play confident and believe in yourself,” Sills said. “Not to say that I wasn’t the last couple of years. I just feel like this year, it’s on another level.”

The former Mr. Irrelevant suddenly looks more like Mr. Irreplaceable. As he enters his third season with the Giants, inside linebacker Tae Crowder already has beaten the initial odds to stick in the NFL given to “Mr. Irrelevant” — the nickname assigned to the last pick of each draft class.

“He’s a guy that you can tell has played a lot of football,” inside linebackers coach John Egorugwu recently said. “He’s a veteran in my eyes — with the reps he’s gotten on the field — and he’s shown that. He’s continuing to get better.”

Peter King breaks down all his predictions for the 2022 NFL season, from playoff picture to Super Bowl winners to awards and key coaching contributors. For the Giants, he has Evan Neal finishing third for rookie offensive player of the year and QB Tyrod Taylor taking over for Daniel Jones in December.

Neal had ups and downs throughout the summer, but feels he has learned what it will take for him to handle NFL edge defenders.

“It’s definitely a more technical league, for sure. So I had to become more of a technician,” Neal said. “I couldn’t just rely so much on just my raw athleticism, my talent. I had to become more of a technician as well, working on my pass set angles. I feel like I’m more comfortable in my sets, I’m using my hands more. And I feel like I’m more balanced as well. But I mean, obviously, I have a lot of a lot of work that still needs to be done, but I feel like my game is trending in the right direction.”

An Albert Breer nugget deep in his MMQB column: I mentioned this in my camp wrap-up, but I figured I’d put it on the record here — the Giants really like what they’ve gotten from an off-field standpoint from No. 5 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux. They thought going into the draft that others were missing on him from a character standpoint, in reading too much into the team of advisers he had around him. As New York’s new brain trust saw it, that was just a sign of the times in college football’s new NIL-driven world. Thus far, at least, they think they got that one right.

After leaving the Giants’ final preseason game against the Jets with a back injury, Tyrod Taylor is ready for Sunday.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told the media Monday that his backup quarterback is “good to go” for the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor was carted to the locker room after being hit by Jets defensive lineman Michael Clemons and struggled to get up off the ground.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan writs that there is something different about the Saquon Barkley that we are seeing this year. And it goes well beyond the New York Giants’ running back being healthier and more explosive on the field this summer.

Barkley has an edge that was generally nonexistent for the first four years of his career. There is a chip on his shoulder that seems to be the size of a Manhattan skyscraper. Instead of tiptoeing in front of the microphone, as he had seemingly done previously to maintain the finely-crafted image he desired, Barkley is letting it all fly.

A stat about the two marquee running backs in the Giants-Titans game

Most touchdown rushes of 50+ yards since 2018:



Derrick Henry: 9

Saquon Barkley: 6

Nick Chubb: 5 pic.twitter.com/lerlRA31AM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 5, 2022

The Giants’ only shot at making the playoffs — hoping the rest of the NFC East completely falls apart. And really, we’re mainly talking about the Cowboys and Eagles here, since the Commanders probably won’t be any good. The Giants need Dallas and Philadelphia to sustain major injuries and crumble. And then, maybe, a 7-10 record could win the division.

Their new regime basically admitted this offseason that its dire financial state wouldn’t permit a thorough restocking until 2023, which explains why an aging, banged-up Tyrod Taylor is their only alternative to Daniel Jones, who is perpetually auditioning for the QB job amid depleted supporting casts. New coach Brian Daboll should be able to play around with the athleticism of Jones and Saquon Barkley behind an improved line, but two key spots — WR and CB — remain grave concerns.

New York Giants: Anthony Richardson Anthony Richardson is an elite athlete who can reportedly run a 4.4 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds. Sound like another quarterback that Brian Daboll may have coached in the very recent past? Daniel Jones should look better under New York’s new coaching staff than he did under Pat Shurmur/Joe Judge/Jason Garrett, but new regimes want their own guys. The Giants should have another top-10 pick next year, putting them in a position to land Richardson or another rookie quarterback.

The number games continue on the Giants roster

Giants P Jamie Gillan is now wearing No. 6. Rookie WR Wan'Dale Robinson won the Battle for 17. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) September 5, 2022

While some fans have expressed their desire to bring Beckham back to the Giants, one former Big Blue running back also wants to see a reunion happen.

“OBJ is older, more mature with a child of his own,” Brandon Jacobs tweeted on Friday. “I think he’s ready to be back in NY with the Giants!!”

This week’s opponent

The New York Giants last played their opening day opponent, the Tennessee Titans, in 2018. It was a game Giants fans would like to forget. Tennessee dominated both lines of scrimmage on a rainy day. Derrick Henry ran wild for 170 yards and two TDs, Saquon Barkley (the 2018, 2000+ yards version) was stuffed most of the day, and Eli Manning looked every bit a quarterback whose time was nearing the end as the Giants were shut out, 17-0.

The Giants team that faces the Titans this coming Sunday hardly remembers that day. Only three current Giants made the stat sheet for that game: Barkley (14 carries for 31 yards), Sterling Shepard (nine targets, two receptions, 37 yards), and Adoree’ Jackson, then a Titan (seven targets, four completions, 37 yards, seven tackles).

AFC South bold prediction: Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor both top 1,900 rushing yards

The AFC South has arguably the two best running backs in the NFL in Henry and Taylor, so I’m putting them in a prediction together. The reason this qualifies as a bold prediction is because it’s NEVER happened in NFL history. There’s never been a season where two running backs both rushed for more than 1,900 yards. The closest it came to happening was in 2003 when Baltimore’s Jamal Lewis (2,066 yards) and Green Bay’s Ahman Green (1,883) both ran for more than 1,880 yards. Although Henry has been one of the NFL’s best running backs throughout his six-year career, he’s only topped 1,900 yards once. As for Taylor, his career-high came last season when he led the NFL with 1,811 yards. This year, I’ll predict they both top 1,900.

Undrafted cornerback Tre Avery was one of the most surprising inclusions on the Tennessee Titans’ initial 53-man roster. Avery joined the Titans as a UDFA out of Rutgers following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft and his participation at The Hula Bowl. Few pegged Avery as a prospect that could surprise the Titans throughout training camp and the preseason. Just as few had Avery making the 53-man roster in late-August. The Baltimore, Maryland native willed it through hard work, grit and determination.

Around the league

Even as they are penciled in by many to win the Super Bow, the Bills have some questions. The biggest one is this — how will the offense perform with Brian Daboll promoted to head coach of the Giants, and Ken Dorsey taking his place?

It’s fair to wonder whether Dorsey can get it done. For the same reason that it remains to be seen whether a successful coordinator will be a good head coach (e.g., Daboll), it remains to be seen whether Dorsey, who has never been a coordinator, will thrive in that capacity.

The New York Jets are not ruling Zach Wilson out for Week 1 just yet. On Monday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the second-year quarterback went through a workout and that the team will now wait and see how the knee he injured during the preseason responds. If all goes well, Saleh added that it's "possible" Wilson plays against Baltimore.

"We put Zach through a workout today," said Saleh. "Looked good, felt good. We're going to see how the knee responds today and tomorrow, and we'll have an answer for everyone on Wednesday."

OT Jason Peters and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract less than one week before the start of the 2022 regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Rapoport added that Peters will start out on Dallas' practice squad as he works his way into the lineup. The Cowboys later officially announced the move, and defensive lineman Mika Tafua was released in a corresponding move.

Mike Tomlin is expected to announce the Week 1 starter on Tuesday, and Trubisky didn't reveal his head coach's plan Monday -- even if the captainship seems to suggest the direction the head coach is leaning.

"You can assume anything you want," Trubisky said. "I mean, nah, the announcement will come out when it needs to come out, but you're not gonna hear from me. And we just go about our business."

The Browns face quarterback Baker Mayfield right out of the gates, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft facing the team that employed him for four years — before throwing him out for Deshaun Watson.

“Baker obviously is a player that we know well,” coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday. “He knows us really well, too, in terms of scheme and those type of things. I think our players and our coaches have a real good understanding of his strengths...A lot of times, I think it is overrated in terms of they know that we know that they know and those type of things. He is a really good football player, and we have to get to work and preparing to play him.”

