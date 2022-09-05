Roster moves: Giants sign veteran WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver Marcus Johnson to their practice squad, per a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

Johnson, 28, originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signed by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2016 NFL draft. Giants’ Assistant General Manager Brandon Brown has some familiarity with Johnson — Brown joined the Eagles front office in 2017, when Johnson made the Eagles’ 53-man roster in his second season. There is also this:

Giants WR coach Mike Groh was with Marcus Johnson in Philadelphia with the Eagles and in Indianapolis with the Colts.



So, there's familiarity. He's not just strictly coming in off a workout. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 5, 2022

Johnson has a solid blend of size and athleticism, measuring 6-foot-1, 204 pounds and ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash and had a 37-inch vertical jump at the Texas pro day prior to the 2016 NFL Draft.

He’s played in a total of 41 games, starting 12 in his career. Johnson has played for the Eagles, Indinapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans. He was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers, who released him in final cuts this summer.

Johnson has a total of 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns in his career, most of which came during his three years with the Colts. He’s also the second veteran the Giants have signed to their practice squad on Monday, along with the signing of cornerback Fabian Moreau.

Johnson could provide a bigger outside presence to counterbalance the Giants’ many smaller, quicker receivers — should he get called up to the active roster.