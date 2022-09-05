Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is here!

Giants vs. Titans 2022, Week 1: Everything you need to know

Share All sharing options for: Giants vs. Titans 2022, Week 1: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants face a tall task when the travel to face the Tennessee Titans this Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET/FOX) in the 2022 NFL season-opening games for both teams.

The Titans are 23-10 during the last two seasons, and went 9-7 in four consecutive years from 2016-2019. The Giants have gone 22-59 (.272 winning percentage) since 2017, tied with the New York Jets.

The Giants went 4-13 last season, firing head coach Joe Judge and allowing GM Dave Gettleman to retire. The Titans went 12-5, won the AFC South title and lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to the eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants have not won a season-opening game since 2016 when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 20-19, en route to an 11-5 record and their only playoff berth since winning the 2011 Super Bowl.

In Judge’s two seasons, the Giants started 0-5 in 2020 and 0-3 last season.

Stay with Big Blue View all week as we get you ready for the first game of the Brian Daboll-Joe Schoen era.