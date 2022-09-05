Fabian Moreau signing: Giants add veteran cornerback to practice squad

The New York Giants continued to juggle their roster on Monday, announcing the signing of veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau to their practice squad.

To make room for Moreau, the Giants released cornerback Harrison Hand from the practice squad. The Giants also waived Austrian running back Sandro Platzgummer. The Platzgummer move is reportedly considered procedural. The Giants have a roster exemption for him as part of the International Pathway Program, so he should return to the practice squad.

Moreau, 28, was a third-round pick by Washington in 2017. He spent four years in Washington and played last season for the Atlanta Falcons.

Moreau was a full-time starter for the first time last season, starting all 16 games in which he played. He had career highs in snaps played (1,037), passes defensed (11) and tackles (61). Moreau compiled a less-than-ideal 115.1 passer rating against.

Moreau, 6-foot and 204 pounds, has played 2,756 defensive snaps over five seasons in 76 games, with 34 starts. He has primarily been an outside cornerback, but has played 827 snaps (30 percent) in the slot.

Since constructing the initial 53-man roster, the Giants have also added cornerbacks Justin Layne and Nick McCloud via waivers. They have also added safeties Jason Pinnock and Tony Jefferson.

Giants’ current practice squad

TE Austin Allen

DL Ryder Anderson

WR/KR C.J. Board

RB Jashaun Corbin

G Wyatt Davis

OL Max Garcia

CB Zyon Gilbert

OL Will Holden

S Tony Jefferson

DL Henry Mondeaux

CB Fabian Moreau

WR/KR Kalil Pimpleton

OLB Quincy Roche

S Trenton Thompson

QB Davis Webb

OLB Chuck Wiley