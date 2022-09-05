Giants-Titans odds: Giants open Week 1 as 5.5-point underdogs to Tennessee

The New York Giants open the week as underdogs (-110) on the road against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, per SB Nation partner Draft Kings.

The Giants are +200 on the current money line, and the over/under is set at 43.5.

The Titans are 23-10 during the last two seasons, and went 9-7 in four consecutive years from 2016-2019. The Giants have gone 22-59 (.272 winning percentage) since 2017, tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in football during that time.

That is why the Giants are starting over with first-year general manager Joe Schoen and first-year head coach Brian Daboll.

Tennessee will not have star pass rusher Harold Landry, who had 12.5 sacks a season ago. He is on season-ending IR with a torn ACL. The Titans, though, still have running back Derrick Henry.

The Giants are off on Monday, although Daboll and select players will speak to media via Zoom. The Giants will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week before traveling to Tennessee on Saturday. Players usually have Tuesday off on a game week while practicing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, so this is atypical,.

Kickoff Sunday is at 4:25 p.m. ET.