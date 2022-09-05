Giants news, 9/5: The vision of Joe Schoen beginning to take place

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Giants have a game in week, and BBV’s offers his thoughts on Blake Martinez, what are the realistic expectations for the team this year, offensive production in the preseason, RB Saquon Barkley, DL Dexter Lawrence, the offensive line, and who will be calling the plays this year.

The Post’s Paul Schwartz writes that one of the final moves made by the new Giants regime prior to the start of the real season was to part ways with Blake Martinez, best remembered as a team captain and starting inside linebacker.

There is no doubt Ryan and Martinez were “Joe Judge guys,’’ card-carrying members of the culture and leadership ideals he wanted to instill. Jettisoning them was not part of a thinly veiled plot to purge the roster of any remnants of the old coaching staff favorites. It is more so the sometimes callous yet often redeeming manner in which a new front office and new coaching staff must operate. Out with the old. In with the new.

When you go to battle on the field each week, might as well rise or fall with as many of your own players as possible.

PFF ranks the Giants 27th with their biggest strength is the defensive line. The Kayvon Thibodeaux addition to a defensive front that already had Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence and 2021 draft pick Azeez Ojulari gives New York a nice collection of talent that can defend the run and get after opposing quarterbacks. That line will attempt to cover the team’s biggest weakness — the secondary. The spotlight will be on second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson to the outside as the favorite to replace Bradberry. Robinson earned a 58.4 PFF coverage grade across 170 coverage snaps as a rookie while splitting time between the slot and outside.

The X factor is wide receiver Kadarius Toney. When he was on the field as a rookie last season, Toney looked like the dynamic playmaker the Giants drafted him in the first round to be as the trade rumors earlier this offseason that have since died down.

RB Saquon Barkley was on hand for the last match of Serena Williams Friday night

Schoen said he was impressed with the way Jones played in the preseason and in joint practices, but that all that really matters is what Jones does when the games count for real.

“I’m not going to get into expectations, but I’m happy where he is. I think you guys saw the two preseason games he played in; I think he played well. You guys were here for the Jets practice. I think he performed well in the Jets practice,” Schoen said of Jones. “So, again, I know some people were getting on him early on... I think Daniel’s in a good place. I’m happy where he is. But again, we all know everybody’s got to go perform on Sundays, and that’s when the evaluations will really start.”

Barring any more roster moves by Schoen before opening day, the Giants will have 10 rookies on the active 53-man roster. That number, in itself, is not extraordinary. The defending NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys will open the season with 11 rookies while the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will each carry nine.

The difference between the Giants and their division rivals is that Dabol and Schoen will be counting a lot more on their rookie class. The rookies know it and are eager to prove they were worth the investment.

“Coach Dabes and Joe, I think they did a really good job with the class,” second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson said. “I think they had a good vision.”

Eli Manning helming a boat in Central Park this year will be an episode on his show this year

The New York Giants immediately recognized the fourth-round pick’s Daniel Belling’s potential as quickly assumed snaps with the first-team offense.

“We’ve thrown him in there, and he’s played a lot of football for us,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters two weeks ago. “Still has a ways to go to learn a lot of the intricacies that you need to have in playing. But he’s willing. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s got good qualities to work with. We just got to keep working with him and improving.”

This week’s opponent

Harold Landry is set to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL, so the Titans moved to add a new edge defender to the roster on Friday.

The team announced that they have claimed Derrek Tuszka off of waivers. Tuszka was cut by the Steelers on Thursday when they claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers. Tuszka’s addition adds to the Steelers vibe in the outside linebacker group in Tennessee with former Steelers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi already on the roster. Rashad Weaver rounds out the group.

NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger recently ranked the top 10 rookies from the preseason, and at the top of his list was Willis, who Baldinger called “the most exciting player in the league.”

It was a great preseason for Willis, who showed significant signs of progress and managed to win the backup job over Logan Woodside, helping to add to the hype around him.However, it will likely be at least one more year before he does, as Ryan Tannehill is set to be the starter once again in 2022.

Around the league

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton won a starting job in training camp, but he won't be on the field in Week 1 after injuring himself in a freak cooking accident at his house.

According to the former Giant, Hamilton suffered multiple second-degree burns on the lower half of his body during a cooking accident that took place on Aug. 22. It was such a serious accident that it could have 'ended up deadly,' according to Hamilton.

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

"I have been truly blessed with the honor of working for the Chicago Bears for 40 seasons and look forward to leading the team through the 2022 season. I appreciate the support of the McCaskey family and to be involved in overseeing this amazing growth of the Chicago Bears through the years, is a dream come true," Phillips stated in a press release. "Every day has been a true pleasure and being surrounded by so many talented and wonderful people has made my job richly rewarding on many levels. I will always bleed blue and orange and forever be proud to be a part of the Chicago Bears family."

What happens if some other NFL team offers Harbaugh a job?

“One of the things that was really kind of driving me is, you know, we were in San Francisco, we got that close to winning the Super Bowl,” Harbaugh said. “That’s always been a thing. There’s unfinished business there. But, hey, winning the national championship, [I] could be really happy with that, too. So that’s the goal. That’s the one we’re chasing.”

