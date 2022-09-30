Giants-Bears final injury report: Aaron Robinson to return, Leonard Williams out again

After playing in 114 straight games over 7+ NFL seasons, New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (sprained MCL) will miss a second straight game on Sunday. Williams headlines the list of five Giants who have been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) will miss a third straight game, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney will miss a second straight game. With Sterling Shepard having been placed on IR, the Giants currently have only four healthy wide receivers.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) will miss Sunday’s game. Fortunately for the Giants, cornerback Aaron Robinson will return to action after missing two games following an appendectomy.

Cornerback Nick McCloud (hamstring) will also miss a third straight game.

Chicago will be without running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad).

Injury report

Giants

OUT

DB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

DB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee)

NOTE: CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), linebacker Jihad Ward (knee) and defensive back Justin Layne (concussion) were all limited in Friday’s practice. All three are expected to play Sunday.

Bears

OUT

DB Dane Crukshank (Hamstring)

DB Jaylon Johnson (Quad)

RB David Montgomery (Ankle/Knee)

DOUBTFUL

LB Matt Adams (Hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Velus Jones Jr. (Hamstring)

DL Robert Quinn (Illness)

PK Cairo Santos (Personal)

LB Sterling Weatherford (Ankle)