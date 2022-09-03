Giants news, 9/3: Giants’ win total, tryouts, Blake Martinez, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants’ WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney expect better seasons in 2022 | Big Blue View
Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney were disappointing in 2021. Neither did anything to inspire confidence this summer. Still, both are confident they will have better 2022 seasons.
NFL win total projections for all 32 teams: Experts react to our model | The Athletic
After 100,000 simulations, The Athletic put the Giants’ win projection for 2022 at 6.6. Dan Duggan says that “seems like the right total.” Do you agree?
NFL draft rankings for 2023 - Top prospects by position, consensus top 10 overall for Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Matt Miller, Jordan Reid | ESPN
This is not Giants-specific, but it is interesting with college football getting into full swing.
Giants' Daniel Jones to do weekly spot on John Jastremski podcast | NY Post
Daniel Jones on a weekly podcast? I’m not sure how interesting that will be.
Joe Schoen era will hinge on Giants having a top quarterback | NY Post
The obvious implication here from Ian O’Connor is that the Giants don’t currently have one.
Giants Hosted Eight For Tryouts/Visits | NFLTradeRumors.co
The list included:
DB Fabian Moreau
WR Kalil Pimpleton (signed to practice squad)
TE Dalton Keene
DB Mike Brown
DB Ben DeLuca
C Ross Pierschbacher
OL Yasir Durant
OL Alex Bars
Blake Martinez confirms release from Giants was “mutual decision.”
Just got off the phone with LB Blake Martinez, who tells me his release from the #Giants was a “mutual decision” and what “both sides wanted.” Martinez will receive $2M from NYG this season and looks forward to finding a new team soon.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 2, 2022
In case you missed it
- NFL executives rank Giants 13th in the NFC
- Did Giants’ GM Joe Schoen clean house or just tidy up a bit?
- Jack Anderson film study: Did Giants find a starter on waivers?
