Giants news, 9/3: Giants’ win total, tryouts, Blake Martinez, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney were disappointing in 2021. Neither did anything to inspire confidence this summer. Still, both are confident they will have better 2022 seasons.

After 100,000 simulations, The Athletic put the Giants’ win projection for 2022 at 6.6. Dan Duggan says that “seems like the right total.” Do you agree?

This is not Giants-specific, but it is interesting with college football getting into full swing.

Daniel Jones on a weekly podcast? I’m not sure how interesting that will be.

The obvious implication here from Ian O’Connor is that the Giants don’t currently have one.

The list included:

DB Fabian Moreau

WR Kalil Pimpleton (signed to practice squad)

TE Dalton Keene

DB Mike Brown

DB Ben DeLuca

C Ross Pierschbacher

OL Yasir Durant

OL Alex Bars

Blake Martinez confirms release from Giants was “mutual decision.”

Just got off the phone with LB Blake Martinez, who tells me his release from the #Giants was a “mutual decision” and what “both sides wanted.” Martinez will receive $2M from NYG this season and looks forward to finding a new team soon. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 2, 2022

In case you missed it

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube