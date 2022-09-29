Giants-Bears Thursday injury report: Cornerback, wide receiver depth problematic for Giants

The New York Giants injury report on Thursday looked much like it did on Wednesday, with the Giants have injury/depth issues at cornerback and wide receiver as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) continued to be held out of practice. The Giants currently have only four healthy receivers on the 53-man roster — Richie James, David Sills, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic said that rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott is using a walking scooter to get ahead. That would likely indicate that it’s going to be a while before the third-round pick plays again.

Media who saw the beginning of Thursday’s practice said that Leonard Williams (sprained MCL) did some running on the side, but did not participate in practice.

Thursday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Knee)

WR Kadarius Toney (Hamstring)

DL Leonard Williams (Knee)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

CB Nick McCloud (Hamstring)

Limited participation

CB Aaron Robinson (Appendix)

Edge Jihad Ward (Knee)

Bears

Did not practice

CB Jaylon Johnson (Quad)

RB David Montgomery (Ankle)

DE Robert Quinn (Illness)

K Cairo Santos (Personal)

LB Matt Adams (Hamstring)

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles)

S Dane Cruikshank (Hamstring)

Limited participation

LB Roquan Smith (Quad)

WR Velus Jones Jr. (Hamstring)

LB Sterling Weatherford (Ankle)