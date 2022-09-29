The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Chicago Bears

The New York Giants will look to get back to their winning ways in Week 4 as they take on the Chicago Bears. The 2-1 Giants and 2-1 Bears have both specialized in "winning ugly" this year, balancing poor passing offenses with great running games and stout defense.

So what should we expect from the Bears on offense and defense?

In this podcast

What is wrong with Justin Fields?

Should the Giants be afraid of Khalil Herbert?

Will the Bears be able to pressure Daniel Jones?

What are our keys to the game?

