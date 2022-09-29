Dolphins at Bengals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

Few likely predicted that the Miami Dolphins would have two more victories than the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. But when the teams meet on Thursday Night Football this week, it will be Miami who has the momentum.

The Dolphins, though, are playing on a short week at the worst possible time. Tua Tagovailoa said Wednesday that he plans to play despite back and ankle injuries, but it is unknown whether he will be 100 percent. Xavien Howard, Jaylen Waddle and Terron Armstead have all also been limited in practice this week.

Giants fans are likely hoping most of those players can suit up. If Miami loses, the Philadelphia Eagles will be the NFL’s only unbeaten team.

The Bengals have sluggishly arrived at a 1-2 record after Joe Burrow was sacked 15 times through the team’s first three games. Their offensive line will get another test against a Dolphins team that ranks third in pass rush win rate this season, according to ESPN. A Bengals loss on Thursday would put the defending AFC champs in a dire position.

How to watch

What: Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-2)

When: Thursday, Sept. 29

Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Dolphins), 83 (Bengals), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Bengals), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Bengals -4

Weather: Clear

Referee: Tra Blake

