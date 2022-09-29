NFL Week 4 picks, predictions: A bad sign for the Giants?

The NFL Week 4 picks from your Big Blue View staff could be a bad omen for the New York Giants. All six writers who turned in picks this week have chosen the Giants to defeat the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium.

Both teams are rebuilding, and have gotten off to surprisingly solid 2-1 starts. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Giants as 3-point favorites. Despite the Giants’ favored status and the confidence of Big Blue View writers, this is a 50-50 game that is winnable for either team.

Let’s see why each of your Big Blue View staffers who explained their selections think the Giants will emerge 3-1, along with our selections for the winners of each NFL Week 4 game.

Chris Pflum

“I’m picking the Giants in the third game of their home stand, but this is another game that could easily go sideways for them. Chicago’s passing game is even more of a mess than the Giants’, but the Bears can run the ball with the best of them. Ultimately, the Giants’ offensive line should fare better against Chicago’s defense than Dallas’, and I think that will be the difference.”

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

“The Giants should be able to take care of the hapless Bears, who are in no way playing like a 2-1 team. Chicago does have a solid offensive line though, and New York will need to generate more pressure on Justin Fields than they did against Cooper Rush.”

Pick: Giants

James Hickey

“Another defensive battle is on tap this week at MetLife. Where the Giants will have the biggest advantage is at quarterback despite a wide receiver group that could be missing three of their top wide receivers. Chicago QB Justin Fields has struggled this year—throwing for under 300 yards total with four interceptions. New York will need to shut down the running game of the Bears, be it either David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert. But the Giants should have enough to head to London with the victory.”

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

“Considering the passing ‘attacks’ of these two teams, this game could look like the NFL of 60 or 70 years ago. I will take the Giants at home, figuring that with no real Chicago passing offense to worry about Wink Martindale and the Giants’ defense might be the determining factor.”

Pick: Giants