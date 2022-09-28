Giants roster moves: CB Fabian Moreau added to roster; Sterling Shepard officially to IR

The New York Giants, dealing with several injuries at cornerback, Wednesday added cornerback Fabian Moreau to their 53-man roster. At the same time, they officially placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) on injured reserve.

In his sixth NFL season, Moreau was a practice squad elevation for the Giants during the past two games. He has played 56 defensive snaps during that time.

Starting cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix) has missed both of those games. Robinson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s walk-through practice and coach Brian Daboll said he is “trending up,” but his availability for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears is uncertain.

Cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (calf), Justin Layne (concussion) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) are all dealing with injuries.

The Giants also added wide receiver Makai Polk and defensive back Olaijah Griffin to their practice squad.

Griffin, 5-foot-11, 176 pounds, was with the Giants briefly during training camp. He spent the entire 2021 season on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.

Polk, 6-3 and 197 pounds, was an undrafted rookie free agent who was on the Baltimore Raven’s practice squad until being cut on Tuesday.

In three collegiate seasons – two at California and one at Mississippi State - Polk had 141 receptions for 1,524 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Giants’ practice squad

DB Olaijah Griffin

WR Makai Polk

TE Austin Allen

DL Ryder Anderson

RB Jashaun Corbin

CB Zyon Gilbert

OL Will Holden

S Tony Jefferson

WR Marcus Johnson

OT Roy Mbaeteka

DT Henry Mondeaux

WR Kalil Pimpleton

RB Sandro Platzgummer (exemption)

Edge Quincy Roche

LB Jaylon Smith

S Trenton Thompson

QB Davis Webb