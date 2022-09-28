Giants roster moves: CB Fabian Moreau added to roster; Sterling Shepard officially to IR

The New York Giants, dealing with several injuries at cornerback, Wednesday added cornerback Fabian Moreau to their 53-man roster. At the same time, they officially placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) on injured reserve.
In his sixth NFL season, Moreau was a practice squad elevation for the Giants during the past two games. He has played 56 defensive snaps during that time.
Starting cornerback Aaron Robinson (appendix) has missed both of those games. Robinson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s walk-through practice and coach Brian Daboll said he is “trending up,” but his availability for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears is uncertain.
Cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott (calf), Justin Layne (concussion) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) are all dealing with injuries.
The Giants also added wide receiver Makai Polk and defensive back Olaijah Griffin to their practice squad.
Griffin, 5-foot-11, 176 pounds, was with the Giants briefly during training camp. He spent the entire 2021 season on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad.
Polk, 6-3 and 197 pounds, was an undrafted rookie free agent who was on the Baltimore Raven’s practice squad until being cut on Tuesday.
In three collegiate seasons – two at California and one at Mississippi State - Polk had 141 receptions for 1,524 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Giants’ practice squad
DB Olaijah Griffin
WR Makai Polk
TE Austin Allen
DL Ryder Anderson
RB Jashaun Corbin
CB Zyon Gilbert
OL Will Holden
S Tony Jefferson
WR Marcus Johnson
OT Roy Mbaeteka
DT Henry Mondeaux
WR Kalil Pimpleton
RB Sandro Platzgummer (exemption)
Edge Quincy Roche
LB Jaylon Smith
S Trenton Thompson
QB Davis Webb
